We like to think of our sleep supplement as a targeted generalist: It's designed to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling more refreshed.* We worked with leading researchers and physicians to perfect our powerful blend of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® so it's just right for enhancing overall sleep quality, night after night.* As with all mbg supplements, it's rigorously tested, formulated with clean ingredients, and free of unnecessary additives and preservatives. Along with sustainable packaging, mbg's Ferira shares that "this sleep supplement is also vegan and free of the hormone melatonin, as well as GMOs, gluten, dairy, soy, and food allergens."

Plus, new customers save 10% on their first order with promo code MBG10.

What our reviewers say:

"For the first time in so long, I'm waking up naturally. I can get up and immediately function, no exhaustion or grogginess to get through. I've become so much more of a morning person since starting sleep support+." — Jen Deutsch

Read Jen's full review here.