Remember how science-backed ingredients are the most important things to look for? That's because there are lots of ingredients that are labeled as sleep promoters but don't have the data to demonstrate they work.

This isn't necessarily because supplement companies are trying to dupe you, but more likely because long-term, rigorous research is wildly expensive. While pharmaceutical companies have the budget to spend on them, smaller supplement brands usually don't (and nutrition research is a less-funded area in general). As such, they typically rely on the collective body of science from smaller, more modestly priced studies.

When you're looking for a sleep supplement, you can be confident that the following ingredients do have at least some (and in some cases, lots) of research to back them up: