Although it is always important to be conscious of the health of your immune system, it's even more so while we are in the midst of a pandemic. Because of the restrictions placed on our normal lives while sheltering in place, we face a number of challenges that impact our immune health: Many of us are not moving or exercising as much since we are stuck inside, the lack of sunshine may be affecting our vitamin D levels, and, for a number of reasons, we're experiencing shifts in our stress hormones.

However, one thing that most of us still have control over is the ability to create good sleep behaviors. I can't emphasize enough that good quality sleep is especially important right now to support a healthy and balanced immune response.