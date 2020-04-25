Could Vitamin D Decrease Your Risk Of COVID-19? Here's What We Know

If there's one thing the entire world can agree on right now, it's that COVID-19 is top of mind. As the pandemic continues to be a reality, many people are taking extra measures to stay healthy and support immune strength—that includes getting more sleep, eating nutrient-rich foods, and breaking a sweat with plenty of at-home exercise.

Recently, a number of scientists and doctors have been discussing another measure to support immune and respiratory health: vitamin D.

The nutrient is associated with keeping a number of your body’s systems running smoothly, including musculoskeletal, gastrointestinal, endocrine, and cardiovascular. And now, some experts even believe supplementing with vitamin D might help reduce the risk of COVID-19.*

It’s important to acknowledge that at this time, however, there’s no confirmed cure nor guaranteed way to avoid contracting COVID-19. As far as preventative measures go, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially recommends washing your hands with soap and water frequently, socially distancing yourself from other people, covering your nose and mouth with a face mask in public, shielding your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and disinfecting frequently used surfaces regularly.

COVID-19 is still very new, and since there’s a lack of research on the topic, it’s too early to know if vitamin D may help stave off the virus.* Still, there is solid body of research, including some newer studies, that support vitamin D’s connection to immunity and lung health.*