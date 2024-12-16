Advertisement
The 3 Best (& Unexpected!) Tips To Make Eating Healthier Easier & More Delicious
Just ask anyone who is passionate about cooking: food is an art form. From crafting up quality meals to knowing what flavors enhance each other, there are countless ways to celebrate the culinary side of life.
Nutrition, now that’s both a science and an art. Between making sure the meals you prepare are not only delicious, but help fuel your body with the right balance of nutrients, it requires the highest level of curation.
Combining both the art and science of food, we’ve outlined the best ways to not only make your meals healthier—but more delicious and exciting. Read on for some unexpected ways to level up your meals, all with the help of the Toyota Crown Family.
3 ways to practice the art of nutrition
When you think of making your meals more nutritious, you may be imaging more basic mealtimes. But that doesn't have to be the case. Leveling up your meals can be fun, exciting, and unexpected—especially when you have the right tools, tips, and outlook.
1. Explore new tastes
It’s easy to get stuck in a food rut: Night after night, you whip up the same menu of meals with the same ingredients. While there’s nothing wrong with having your go-to items and favorites, switching up your diet can actually help improve your gut health.
It’s true! Research shows that eating a varied, diverse diet has been linked to improving the gut microbiome1. For example, folks who eat 30 or more different plants a week have been shown to have more robust microbial diversity.
So when you’re thinking about how you can make your meals more healthy and nutritious, don’t be afraid to get adventurous: Add in a wide variety of fruits, veggies, herbs, and spices. When you eat out, try new restaurants or order dishes made with ingredients you may not eat normally.
To take you on your culinary adventures, the Toyota Crown Family is the stylish, bold, and dynamic ride you’re looking for. These vehicles marry a sophisticated look with top-quality craftsmanship and reliability—so you'll feel ready to take on anything.
Combining the best of both form and function, the Toyota Crown sedan has an available Hybrid MAX powertrain with up to 340 horsepower and the Toyota Crown Signia features efficiency of up to 38 combined estimated miles per gallon.
On the outside, the Toyota Crown sedan offers an available bi-tone exterior or a Nightshade edition with darkened accents, while Toyota Crown Signia comes with a sleek design and monochromatic grille. And on the inside, you’ll find elegant and intentional design choices in every inch of the car—from the leather-trimmed seats to the intuitive tech.
The Toyota Crown Family has a modern aesthetic for a refined palette.
2. Shop local
A trip to the farmers market is more than just a leisurely weekend activity, it’s actually good for your well-being. Shopping locally can make your week’s worth of meals more colorful, plant-forward, and locally-sourced—all of which can be beneficial for your overall health.
Anecdotally, most folks swear they can taste the difference when they pick up their items from the farmers market. The fruit is sweeter, the veggies are more flavorful, and the meat is tastier. And ask any chef: A farmer’s market haul is a surefire way to make your everyday meals more dynamic and interesting.
Interestingly, research backs this up too. There are studied benefits to shopping at farmers markets, as the produce has been shown to contain more nutrients than its conventional counterparts.
To take home that precious produce, the Toyota Crown Signia boasts substantial cargo capacity that can be expanded by second-row fully fold-flat seats and an extension board.
3. Enjoy meals with loved ones
There’s a reason that eating meals is often linked to community. Joining around the table, sharing plates, and breaking bread brings us closer together. Nutrition is communal. Research shows it too: Eating meals together with family and friends is linked to improved mood and mental health2. It’s even been shown to improve eating patterns2—meaning, when we eat together, we eat better.
Make traveling to meals with your loved ones more meaningful in the Toyota Crown Family. These vehicles offer a ride in which everyone will feel comfortable, as heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel come standard.
With dynamic suspension and low vibrations, harshness, or noise, every drive feels effortless. Not to mention, these vehicles have all-wheel drive, so you can take on any terrain. In the Toyota Crown Family, you can trust that the ride will be smooth so you can focus on what matters most.
Fuel your body, fuel your life
Obviously it’s important to strive for the highest quality nutrition to ensure your body and mind is well cared for. You deserve to fuel your body with the finest available.
That the drive to seek the best-in-class for your well-being should extend to everything around you, as our environments can fuel our well-being too.
The Toyota Crown Family offers premium features to help us feel like our best selves—and inspire us to embark on new adventures, explore the world around us, and connect with those we love most.
This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Research Shows Cognitive Longevity Depends On These 3 Critical Vitamins
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This Lowers Signs Of Inflammation After Menopause, Study Finds
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
