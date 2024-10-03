Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Women's Health

Alkaline Herbs Review: Unlock The Benefits Of Sea Moss Without The Fishy Taste (Or Smell)*

Braelyn Wood
Author:
Braelyn Wood
October 03, 2024
Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
By Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
Alkaline Herb Sea Moss & Bladderwrack Review
Image by Ohlamour Studio / Stocksy / MBG creative
October 03, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Excitement around sea moss gel exploded last year—and the red algae is all the rage on TikTok again with people swallowing spoonfuls of the slippery goo.

As a health fanatic, I love exploring the latest well-being trends, but I'm extremely sensitive when it comes to texture and tastes. That's why I was so excited to try out Alkaline Herb Shop's Sea Moss & Bladderwrack Supplement.

It combines 900 mg of sea moss and 900 mg of bladderwrack into three easy-to-swallow capsules. This means I can still unlock the benefits of consuming red algae—support for my skin, gut, heart, and immune health—without eating algae.*

I've taken the supplement for 90 days to see how it impacts my mood, energy, and skin health. Here's my honest review.

Alkaline Herb Shop Sea Moss & Bladderwrack Supplement

$50
Alkaline Herb Sea Moss & Bladderwrack

What is Alkaline Herbs?

Founded in 2018, Alkaline Herbs creates herbal supplements to support mood and health. Suhail Rivera, the founder, started the brand after testing out the Alkaline diet under Honduran herbalist and healer Dr. Sebi.

Per the brand, Rivera felt better than ever before, leading her to start sourcing and creating her own herbal compounds. This led to the creating of Alkaline Herb Shop, which sells supplements, teas, oils, and face and body products.

Supplements are available individually or can be sold in bundles focused on specific health benefits, such as detoxes, liver health, gut health, relaxation, and stress.

Alkaline Herb Sea Moss & Bladderwrack open container with top off to see capsules in container
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative

Why you should take sea moss

When the supplement arrived on my doorstep, I received three recyclable containers of the Sea Moss & Bladderwrack Supplement. Each had 200 capsules, or enough for about two months of skin, mood, and thyroid support.*

As mentioned, the hurrah around algae made me excited to try out the vegan formula, which combines 900 mg of Irish moss and 900 mg of bladderwrack.

Sea moss is a type of red algae that's historically found along the North Atlantic. While you're more likely to see it in use as a carrageenan—a binder, thickener, and stabilizer in food products—the seaweed has long been revered for its medicinal properties.

Rich in vitamins and minerals, sea moss was used for thousands of years as an addition to herbal teas to support immune health1.* In fact, it was even added to milk during the potato famine to encourage nutritional sufficiency.*

Below, find all the possible benefits of sea moss:

Skin Health

Not only does sea moss have important minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants, but it also contains sulfur to support clear skin. Research shows sea moss can also potentially support collagen production2 to help encourage skin elasticity.*

Thyroid Health

Sea moss is rich in iodine (which is actually why it's not a great option for those with hyperthyroidism, as it can interact with medications). Iodine is essential for thyroid production, and supplementation of the mineral supports healthy thyroid function.* (Note: A single serving of this supplement provides 374% of your recommended Daily Value.)

Gut Health

Another great perk of sea moss? It can help support a healthy gut microbiome. Animal research also suggests sea moss could enhance gut health3 and even act as a probiotic.*

Immune Health

Your gut health also plays a role in your immunity—which is why this supplement could further benefit your immune health. This is backed by another animal study on mussels where sea moss helped stimulate immune activity4.*

With so many potential benefits, I couldn't wait to add sea moss to my diet. Plus, the addition of bladderwrack provides additional antioxidants, along with additional gut health support.*

My experience with Alkaline Herbs

I took the sea moss supplement daily for 90 days to see whether the algae lived up to the hype. During this time, I noticed two major changes in my overall health.

First off, my mood and energy levels felt way more even and sustained.* As someone who is constantly overthinking and stressing, this additional sense of calm was great for the go-go-go busy summer months.

What's more, my nails feel way less brittle (which has always been a huge struggle).* My nail care routine is pretty consistent—and by that, I mean I don't do a whole lot! So when I noticed my nails weren't breaking as often, it felt like a huge win for adding sea moss to my routine.

Plus, I can’t emphasize enough how clean the ingredient label is. There are no fillers or additives in the cellulose capsules. Even the packaging is a win: It's fully recyclable.

Alkaline Herb Sea Moss & Bladderwrack open container next to three capsules in hand
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
Fast facts
  • Ingredients: 900 mg of Irish moss; 900 mg of bladderwrack
  • Dose: 3 capsules
  • Certifications: Third-party testing, GMP-certified manufacturing process
  • Who shouldn't take: Those with high iodine or hyperthyroidism

Alkaline Herb Shop Sea Moss & Bladderwrack Supplement

$50
Alkaline Herb Sea Moss & Bladderwrack

The takeaway

If you want to reap the benefits of sea moss but can't stand the fishy smell (or taste!), then Alkaline Herb Shop's Sea Moss & Bladderwrack Supplement is the perfect alternative. It delivers 900 mg of sea moss in a convenient three-capsule serving—plus, you get the antioxidant boost of bladderwrack to further support your gut, immune, thyroid, and skin health.*

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Feng Shui For Your Bedroom: Rules For What To Bring In & Keep OutTypes Of Yoga: A Guide To 11 Different StylesWhat Is GABA: Health Benefits Supplements & MoreK-Beauty—What Is Korean BeautyIntermittent Fasting Meal Plan: Exactly When & What To Eat15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level Naturally
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.