Alkaline Herbs Review: Unlock The Benefits Of Sea Moss Without The Fishy Taste (Or Smell)*
Excitement around sea moss gel exploded last year—and the red algae is all the rage on TikTok again with people swallowing spoonfuls of the slippery goo.
As a health fanatic, I love exploring the latest well-being trends, but I'm extremely sensitive when it comes to texture and tastes. That's why I was so excited to try out Alkaline Herb Shop's Sea Moss & Bladderwrack Supplement.
It combines 900 mg of sea moss and 900 mg of bladderwrack into three easy-to-swallow capsules. This means I can still unlock the benefits of consuming red algae—support for my skin, gut, heart, and immune health—without eating algae.*
I've taken the supplement for 90 days to see how it impacts my mood, energy, and skin health. Here's my honest review.
What is Alkaline Herbs?
Founded in 2018, Alkaline Herbs creates herbal supplements to support mood and health. Suhail Rivera, the founder, started the brand after testing out the Alkaline diet under Honduran herbalist and healer Dr. Sebi.
Per the brand, Rivera felt better than ever before, leading her to start sourcing and creating her own herbal compounds. This led to the creating of Alkaline Herb Shop, which sells supplements, teas, oils, and face and body products.
Supplements are available individually or can be sold in bundles focused on specific health benefits, such as detoxes, liver health, gut health, relaxation, and stress.
Why you should take sea moss
When the supplement arrived on my doorstep, I received three recyclable containers of the Sea Moss & Bladderwrack Supplement. Each had 200 capsules, or enough for about two months of skin, mood, and thyroid support.*
As mentioned, the hurrah around algae made me excited to try out the vegan formula, which combines 900 mg of Irish moss and 900 mg of bladderwrack.
Sea moss is a type of red algae that's historically found along the North Atlantic. While you're more likely to see it in use as a carrageenan—a binder, thickener, and stabilizer in food products—the seaweed has long been revered for its medicinal properties.
Rich in vitamins and minerals, sea moss was used for thousands of years as an addition to herbal teas to support immune health1.* In fact, it was even added to milk during the potato famine to encourage nutritional sufficiency.*
Below, find all the possible benefits of sea moss:
Skin Health
Not only does sea moss have important minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants, but it also contains sulfur to support clear skin. Research shows sea moss can also potentially support collagen production2 to help encourage skin elasticity.*
Thyroid Health
Sea moss is rich in iodine (which is actually why it's not a great option for those with hyperthyroidism, as it can interact with medications). Iodine is essential for thyroid production, and supplementation of the mineral supports healthy thyroid function.* (Note: A single serving of this supplement provides 374% of your recommended Daily Value.)
Gut Health
Another great perk of sea moss? It can help support a healthy gut microbiome. Animal research also suggests sea moss could enhance gut health3 and even act as a probiotic.*
Immune Health
Your gut health also plays a role in your immunity—which is why this supplement could further benefit your immune health. This is backed by another animal study on mussels where sea moss helped stimulate immune activity4.*
With so many potential benefits, I couldn't wait to add sea moss to my diet. Plus, the addition of bladderwrack provides additional antioxidants, along with additional gut health support.*
My experience with Alkaline Herbs
I took the sea moss supplement daily for 90 days to see whether the algae lived up to the hype. During this time, I noticed two major changes in my overall health.
First off, my mood and energy levels felt way more even and sustained.* As someone who is constantly overthinking and stressing, this additional sense of calm was great for the go-go-go busy summer months.
What's more, my nails feel way less brittle (which has always been a huge struggle).* My nail care routine is pretty consistent—and by that, I mean I don't do a whole lot! So when I noticed my nails weren't breaking as often, it felt like a huge win for adding sea moss to my routine.
Plus, I can’t emphasize enough how clean the ingredient label is. There are no fillers or additives in the cellulose capsules. Even the packaging is a win: It's fully recyclable.
- Ingredients: 900 mg of Irish moss; 900 mg of bladderwrack
- Dose: 3 capsules
- Certifications: Third-party testing, GMP-certified manufacturing process
- Who shouldn't take: Those with high iodine or hyperthyroidism
The takeaway
If you want to reap the benefits of sea moss but can't stand the fishy smell (or taste!), then Alkaline Herb Shop's Sea Moss & Bladderwrack Supplement is the perfect alternative. It delivers 900 mg of sea moss in a convenient three-capsule serving—plus, you get the antioxidant boost of bladderwrack to further support your gut, immune, thyroid, and skin health.*
