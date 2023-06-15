Sea moss has recently experienced a surge in popularity and has even been hailed as a superfood for skin and gut health on TikTok and across social media. However, it's actually been around for quite a while. In fact, it's been used as a natural remedy for everything from diarrhea to dysentery for thousands of years and was also added to herbal teas to help combat colds1 . Interestingly, sea moss was even added to milk and used to prevent nutritional deficiencies in Ireland during the potato famine2 of the 1800s.