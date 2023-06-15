Sea moss is a type of red algae found naturally in the shores of the North Atlantic. Also known as red seaweed, Irish moss, or Chondrus crispus, sea moss is often harvested and used to extract carrageenan, an ingredient that acts as a thickener, stabilizer, and binder in products like almond milk, ice cream, deli meats, and more.

Sea moss has recently experienced a surge in popularity and has even been hailed as a superfood for skin and gut health on TikTok and across social media. However, it’s actually been around for quite a while. In fact, it’s been used as a natural remedy for everything from diarrhea to dysentery for thousands of years and was also added to herbal teas to help combat colds1 . Interestingly, sea moss was even added to milk and used to prevent nutritional deficiencies in Ireland during the potato famine2 of the 1800s.

Sea moss has a mild flavor that’s often described as earthy and slightly salty. When it’s enjoyed fresh, it has a soft, gel-like texture, whereas dried sea moss offers a slight crunch. However, it’s not often eaten on its own and is usually paired with other ingredients to help tone down the taste.