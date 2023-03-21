It’s not always the case that what’s good for the gut is equally beneficial for the skin, but in the case of sea vegetables there’s quite a bit of overlap. Sea veggies—like kelp, algae, chlorella, and spirulina, for example—are hailed as superfoods in nutrition, as they are loaded with antioxidants, minerals, proteins, and fatty acids. Many of these botanicals are beloved in skin care formulations too, with a variety of benefits including improved barrier function, smoother texture, eased appearance of fine lines, and brighter tone.

A caveat: Superfood isn’t a specific class of foods, with defined parameters. It’s very similar to how “clean,” “hypoallergenic,” or even “dermatologist-tested” aren’t regulated words in the beauty space. However, many folks have come to understand that “superfood” denotes an ingredient with above average qualities—and that’s how I’m using it here. Because, truly, sea veggies go above and beyond for the skin. Here, what to know and look for.