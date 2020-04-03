Before we dive into the benefits specifically, let us brief you on exactly what algae is and where it comes from. There are a variety of types of algae, including the most commonly known kelp, spirulina, and seaweed, but experts believe there are nearly 73,000 species of algae, and not all species carry the same benefits.

However, all types of algae do fall into two main categories: macro and micro. The macro algae can be seen by the human eye, but micro can only be seen with a microscope, but both pack major benefits when it comes to our complexions.

Algae is also rich in carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, amino acids and minerals (more on that later). And it can be applied topically when infused in a serum, cream or mask or taken as a supplement orally. You can also get some benefits of algae by eating seafood such as salmon and shrimp. But the best news is algae works on pretty much any skin type, though it’s always best to try on a small area of skin first to avoid major reactions.

Ahead, learn about the top benefits of using algae in your skin care routine.