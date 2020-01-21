While the “rules” of breaking a shorter, time-restricted eating fast are pretty flexible, you want to be a bit more mindful about how you break an extended fast (i.e. a fast of a day or more)—especially if you’re new to fasting. Not only do you want to avoid excessive carbs and sugar, but sticking to easily digestible foods and small portions is also a good idea.

“When you are new to fasting and just suddenly stop eating, your body is confused and will stop producing a high volume of digestive juices,” says Jason Fung, MD, fasting expert and co-author of the upcoming book Life in the Fasting Lane. “When you start to eat again, your body might not have what it needs to properly digest the food items. The result is often GI discomfort and diarrhea.”

The solution: Ease back into eating. “Oftentimes, it can be nice to break a fast with a nourishing soup and some cooked veggies, because they are easier to digest and absorb,” says integrative physician Vincent Pedre, MD, bestselling author of Happy Gut: The Cleansing Program to Help You Lose Weight, Gain Energy, and Eliminate Pain.

Miller agrees, saying “it’s best to ease out of a fast in order to reduce digestive and blood sugar stress on the body. I’ll often have clients sip on bone broth followed an hour or so later by soft, easy-to-digest proteins such as fish.” Both Miller and Pedre agree that dense meats (think: steak) may be too intense right off the bat, as they require a lot of digestive enzyme strength. And if you do eat something like this, give your body a little extra digestive support by taking digestive bitters or a shot of apple cider vinegar with your meal.

Don’t stuff yourself when breaking an extended fast either—even though you may really want to. “Portion size definitely matters, especially for prolonged fasting, because your stomach will be less accustomed to holding as much food,” says Pedre. “You can think of it as if your stomach contracts when you’re not eating as much. Start with smaller portions, test them out, and if you tolerate them then move on to bigger portions. Temper what your brain wants with what your body can actually handle and stop when you feel about 75% full. On that first day, it might be best to eat multiple small meals over the course of the day.”

To reiterate, these foods can be great choices when breaking a longer fast: