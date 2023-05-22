The 10 Healthiest Fats You Can Eat (And Which Ones To Avoid)

Fat is a macronutrient, along with carbs and protein, which means our bodies require it in large quantities (as compared to micronutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, which our bodies require in small quantities).

Fat has been vilified1 for decades, with several diets promoting fat-free or low-fat eating patterns. However, this essential nutrient plays several important roles in the body, says Crystal Scott, R.D., a nutritionist who specializes in weight management. Moreover, fat also adds great flavor to food and helps us feel full, says Jen Scheinman, M.S., RDN, a functional nutrition coach.

Fortunately, awareness of the importance of fat has been growing, as evidenced by the increasing popularity of diets such as the high-fat keto diet. Here are some of the reasons dietary fat is so important: