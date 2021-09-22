13 Science-Backed Benefits Of Avocado Oil + Our Favorite Options

Avocado Oil Benefits: Health, Nutrition, & Beauty Perks, According To Experts
Olive oil used to be the star of the show, but recently it’s been sharing the spotlight with avocado oil, another heart-healthy option that’s gaining some serious traction. (In fact, it's one of our favorite healthy cooking oils.) While avocado oil doesn’t retain all of the nutrients found in whole avocados, it does have most of them. And these nutrients are to thank for all of its health benefits. We talked to a handful of health and culinary experts to get the scoop on avocado oil, what makes it so great, and how you can make it a part of your diet.
What is avocado oil & how is it made?
Avocado oil has been pressed from the inside, or pulp, of an avocado, explains Samantha Presicci, MCN, R.D., L.D., CPT and Whole30 Certified Coach, and Registered Dietitian at FOND. “Unlike other vegetable oils made from the relatively low-fat source material (like soybean or corn), avocados are rich in healthy fat and easy to extract oil from, meaning there’s no need for harsh chemical solvents or extra processing during the refining process,” she says.
To get a little more clarity on the process, we asked Chef Maria Covarrubias, Corporate Culinary Specialist at Chosen Foods, to weigh in. She explains that once the avocados arrive at the facility where they’re to be transformed into oil, they’re sorted, inspected, and washed, then placed into a machine that presses the entire avocado, including skin and pit. This creates a crude oil, which is then filtered to remove any solids and impurities. The filtering also contributes to the neutral flavor of avocado oil.
“The 'expeller pressed' process is temperature controlled and doesn’t add any chemicals or excessive heat during the extraction process,” says Covarrubias. “This helps keep the healthy nutrients of the oil intact.”
Avocado oil benefits for cooking & nutrition.
The nutrients in avocado oil are connected to several health benefits, but the perks go beyond that, too.*
1. It’s good for your heart.
Avocado oil is made up of nearly 75% oleic acid, a monounsaturated fat, according to Presicci. When substituted for fats and oils that are higher in saturated fat, oleic acid can help keep your heart healthy. According to the FDA, there’s “supportive, but not conclusive” evidence that suggests consuming 1.5 tablespoons (20 grams) of high-oleic acid oil daily in your diet may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease.
2. It might protect your brain.
In addition to keeping your heart healthy, oleic acid may also help protect your brain. In a small study published in the journal Nutrients, researchers found that daily consumption of oleic acid could help protect cognitive functioning in elderly adults. There’s also some evidence that a inadequate fatty acids may impact cognitive function, so oleic acid may be a protective dietary component.
3. It contains a bunch of vitamins.
While some water-soluble vitamins, like B's and C, are lost during the pressing process, avocado oil is still a great source of vitamins A, D, and E, potassium, and lecithin. These nutrients are responsible for some of the health and beauty benefits of the oil.
4. It’s loaded with lutein.
While there hasn’t been any research done on avocado oil itself, a study that was published in Nutrients connects the whole foods, avocados, to better eye health. This is thanks to the lutein, a carotenoid that’s found in large concentrations in the macula and retina—two components of your eyes. Researchers from the study also note that higher lutein levels in the macula and brain are related to cognition health.
5. It enhances the absorption of other nutrients.
Some nutrients need fat to be properly processed by your body, and avocado oil can help with that. “Healthy fat enhances the absorption of carotenoids and nutrients like vitamin D, A, E, and K, so combining plant foods with a healthy oil like avocado oil is a way to greatly increase the bioavailability of the antioxidants and nutrients contained in those foods,” says Presicci. A more rare but innovative use of avocado oil is seen in targeted supplements to promote the bioavailability of fat-soluble compounds, like essential vitamins.*
6. It has a high smoke point.
Avocado oil’s smoke point, or temperature at which it starts to oxidize and degrade, is 480 to 520°F. For reference, olive oil’s smoke point is 325 to 375°F. Why does that matter? “Oil begins to break down at certain temperatures, causing good compounds and nutrients (aka the healthy fats) of the oil to oxidize,” explains Covarrubias. “When this happens, your body won’t absorb the fats the way it should, and some of the flavors may sneak into your pièce de résistance.” In other words, this high smoke point makes avocado oil a great option for high-heat cooking, like roasting.
7. It has a neutral taste.
Unlike extra-virgin olive oil which tastes pretty, well, olive-y, avocado oil has a fairly neutral taste. Because of this, it’s a solid option for all types of meals and can even be used for baking. (If you're curious, here are the other ways avocado oil and olive oil compare.)
Avocado oil benefits for hair & skin.
Aside from the internal benefits, avocado oil can also benefit your hair and skin when applied directly to it. Not only does avocado oil rapidly absorb into the skin, it can also penetrate the hair shaft and moisturize your hair, instead of sitting on top and coating it like other oils, Muhga Eltigani, founder of NaturAll Club, previously told mbg. (Check our recipes for avocado hair masks.) Because of this, avocado oil applied to hair can:
- Strengthen the hair shaft and prevent breakage.
- Enhance curls.
- Lock in moisture on your skin and hair.
- Improve overall hair appearance, making it look shiny and healthy, but not greasy.
- Protect your hair and skin from free radicals and combat oxidative stress.
- Encourage hair growth: "Massage pure avocado oil into your scalp and on your edges, to promote blood circulation, moisturize the scalp, strengthen the roots, and encourage growth," Eltigani advises.
What to keep in mind when buying avocado oil.
Unfortunately, most commercially-sold avocado oil in the U.S. is either oxidized or mixed with other, less healthy oils, according to a study published in the journal Food Control. The researchers from UC Davis tested 22 samples and found that 82% of them were rancid before their expiration date or mixed with other oils.
Mixing avocado oils with cheaper, less healthy oils drops the price point, but also makes them less beneficial health-wise. In the Food Control study, two brands that passed the test were Marianne's Avocado Oil and Chosen Foods. While you don't necessarily have to purchase one of those two, (we have more recommendations below!) you should make sure to read labels and double check that avocado oil is the only ingredient listed.
Because there aren’t any official regulations or standards surrounding avocado oil (and you can’t test them yourself), it can be difficult to find a quality oil amongst the sea of choices. Presicci recommends buying avocado oil that’s stored in a dark, glass bottle, which blocks light and helps protect the oil from oxidation or going rancid before its expiration date.
Which version of avocado oil is best depends on what you’re using it for. If you’re primarily using it cold—maybe as a drizzle on your veggies or part of a dressing for a salad—you’ll want to go with extra virgin avocado oil, which has a lower smoke point but greater health benefits, according to Presicci. She adds that if you’re using avocado oil for higher-heat cooking, you’ll want to choose a refined oil that’s been extracted in a safe and chemical-free way.
Best avocado oil brands, according to nutritionists:
As far as the RD’s favorite brands go? It depends who you ask, but some recommended brands (in addition to Marianne’s Avocado Oil and Chosen Foods) include:
How to use avocado oil.
Avocado oil is one of the most versatile culinary oils available, according to Covarrubias. You can use it just like you would any other cooking oil, or get more creative and:
- Drizzle it over salads and roasted veggies
- Add it as a healthy fat to smoothies
- Use it to make homemade mayonnaise
- Incorporate it into marinades for meat
- Bake with it
- Use it to baste meat
Conclusion
Avocado oil is one of the most versatile and healthy cooking oils you can use, thanks to its high smoke point and neutral, palate-pleasing flavor. Aside from keeping your heart and brain healthy (among an array of other health benefits),* it can also enhance your beauty routine.
