13 Science-Backed Benefits Of Avocado Oil + Our Favorite Options

Unfortunately, most commercially-sold avocado oil in the U.S. is either oxidized or mixed with other, less healthy oils, according to a study published in the journal Food Control. The researchers from UC Davis tested 22 samples and found that 82% of them were rancid before their expiration date or mixed with other oils.

Mixing avocado oils with cheaper, less healthy oils drops the price point, but also makes them less beneficial health-wise. In the Food Control study, two brands that passed the test were Marianne's Avocado Oil and Chosen Foods. While you don't necessarily have to purchase one of those two, (we have more recommendations below!) you should make sure to read labels and double check that avocado oil is the only ingredient listed.

Because there aren’t any official regulations or standards surrounding avocado oil (and you can’t test them yourself), it can be difficult to find a quality oil amongst the sea of choices. Presicci recommends buying avocado oil that’s stored in a dark, glass bottle, which blocks light and helps protect the oil from oxidation or going rancid before its expiration date.

Which version of avocado oil is best depends on what you’re using it for. If you’re primarily using it cold—maybe as a drizzle on your veggies or part of a dressing for a salad—you’ll want to go with extra virgin avocado oil, which has a lower smoke point but greater health benefits, according to Presicci. She adds that if you’re using avocado oil for higher-heat cooking, you’ll want to choose a refined oil that’s been extracted in a safe and chemical-free way.