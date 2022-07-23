These Antioxidants Are Critical For Eye & Skin Health — Are You Getting Enough?*

Both types of carotenoids are potent antioxidants, meaning they help combat oxidative stress by neutralizing free radicals.* Thus, carotenoids in general can play a major role in protecting and supporting several organs, including the skin, heart, and—most notably—the eyes.*

Specifically, lutein and zeaxanthin (which are both xanthophylls) are critical for eye health.* So much so that, according to Yuna Rapoport, M.D., MPH, ophthalmologist at Manhattan Eye, both nutrients are more highly concentrated in the eyes than the rest of the body.

To put things into perspective, there’s about 1,000 times more lutein and zeaxanthin in the eyes compared to other tissues. Rapoport adds that the carotenoids are mainly found in the macula, which is located in the back of the eyeball, in the center of the retina (the tissue that helps you see clearly).

The thing is, the human body is unable to make its own lutein or zeaxanthin (or any carotenoids, for that matter). That means we need to get these nutrients via the diet (and/or supplementation) in order to support optimal levels and, ultimately, eye health and longevity.*