 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
Want To Keep An Eye On Your Eye Health? Get Quality Sleep, Study Says

Want To Keep An Eye On Your Eye Health? Get Quality Sleep, Study Says

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Close Up Shot of Woman's Eyebrows

Image by Denis Komarov / iStock

May 8, 2022 — 9:23 AM

We know that getting enough quality sleep improves our energy levels, mood, and overall performance—but does sleep have an impact on eye health? According to a new study published in Stem Cell Reports, it very well might. Here's what the researchers found.

Studying how sleep affects eye health.

For this study, researchers from Harvard University and Xiamen University in China studied mice to better understand how sleep influences eye health. (Previous research has indicated that getting adequate sleep over time is associated with better eye health outcomes.)

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

Namely, they were looking at the cornea or the thin layer of tissue that covers the eye, which plays a key role in overall eye health and functioning. A healthy cornea tends to mean healthier eyes.

The researchers had one group of mice go through nights of poor sleep, while the control group was adequately rested. From there, the team studied the short-term and long-term effects of the mice's sleep patterns on their eye health.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What researchers found.

In this study, the mice that were getting adequate sleep showed better corneal health. As the study authors explain, "High-quality sleep plays an irrefutable role in maintaining health, in part by defending against oxidative stress."

Those mice getting enough sleep saw corneal health maintenance, as well as more stem cells—which are both good signs for eye health.

And as we know, oxidative stress doesn't just affect our eyes. It affects our skin, our cells, and so much more. And minding our sleep is one of the best ways we can limit it.

The study authors also add that if validated in humans, these findings have important implications, given less than two-thirds of people in the U.S. are getting the recommended seven hours of sleep (at least) a night.

The takeaway.

We know sleep is important, but it's easy to forget all the things it can affect, down to our eye health. And not only is getting enough sleep so crucial to our overall health, but making sure it's quality sleep is key, too—for our eyes and so much more.

sleep support+
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Want To Optimize Your Muscle Health? Vitamin D Sufficiency Is Key*

Morgan Chamberlain
Want To Optimize Your Muscle Health? Vitamin D Sufficiency Is Key*
Integrative Health

This One Supplement Enhances Beauty, Health, Energy Levels & So Much More

Morgan Chamberlain
This One Supplement Enhances Beauty, Health, Energy Levels & So Much More
Beauty

9 Science-Backed Tips To Reverse Skin Aging For A Youthful Glow

Emily Rekstis
9 Science-Backed Tips To Reverse Skin Aging For A Youthful Glow
Integrative Health

What Time Of Day Should You Take Magnesium? It Depends — Here's What To Know

Emma Loewe
What Time Of Day Should You Take Magnesium? It Depends — Here's What To Know
Sex

This Is A Big Reason Couples Stop Having Sex — & It's A Huge Red Flag

Kelly Gonsalves
This Is A Big Reason Couples Stop Having Sex — & It's A Huge Red Flag
Healthy Weight

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts

Morgan Chamberlain
Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

How Spirituality Rewires Our Brain & Why It's So Needed Right Now, From A PhD

Lisa Miller, Ph.D.
How Spirituality Rewires Our Brain & Why It's So Needed Right Now, From A PhD
Beauty

Should You Use A Water Filter On Your Sink For Softer Skin? A Derm Weighs In

Hannah Frye
Should You Use A Water Filter On Your Sink For Softer Skin? A Derm Weighs In
Recipes

For Mother's Day Brunch, Add This Decadent Collagen Parfait To The Menu

Hannah Frye
For Mother's Day Brunch, Add This Decadent Collagen Parfait To The Menu
Spirituality

This Week's Game-Changing Astrological Transit Hasn't Happened In Over A Decade

The AstroTwins
This Week's Game-Changing Astrological Transit Hasn't Happened In Over A Decade
Integrative Health

Do This To Live 7 Years Longer, Says A Healthy Aging Expert

Olivia Giacomo
Do This To Live 7 Years Longer, Says A Healthy Aging Expert
Integrative Health

Find Out Why People Are Loving This Probiotic For Healthy Digestion*

Abby Moore
Find Out Why People Are Loving This Probiotic For Healthy Digestion*
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/new-research-discovers-how-sleep-can-impact-our-eye-health
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!