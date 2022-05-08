In this study, the mice that were getting adequate sleep showed better corneal health. As the study authors explain, "High-quality sleep plays an irrefutable role in maintaining health, in part by defending against oxidative stress."

Those mice getting enough sleep saw corneal health maintenance, as well as more stem cells—which are both good signs for eye health.

And as we know, oxidative stress doesn't just affect our eyes. It affects our skin, our cells, and so much more. And minding our sleep is one of the best ways we can limit it.

The study authors also add that if validated in humans, these findings have important implications, given less than two-thirds of people in the U.S. are getting the recommended seven hours of sleep (at least) a night.