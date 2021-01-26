You probably already know that the base of our eyelashes plays host to countless bacteria. But contributing factors like, yes, way too much screen time, excessive dry air, hormones, and even aging can all create an environment ripe for bacterial overgrowth—especially if you’re routinely going to bed without washing off that eye makeup. “We end up with an overpopulation when we’re lax in our hygienic measures,” explains optometrist Mary Ann Ellement, O.D.

Think of it as death by one thousand cuts. Little by little, all sorts of bad habits contribute to a real issue. “Dry eye disease is a multi-factorial, chronic, and progressive condition that if left untreated can significantly impact a patient’s quality of vision,” says Kambiz Silani, O.D., chief clinical director of Beverly Hills Optometry. It’s characterized by one or more of all those symptoms too many of us have experienced: