Allow us to bring you on board the oil-cleansing bandwagon: Oil dissolves oil, so not only can it melt off the most stubborn, waterproof makeup (which is typically oil-based), but it can actually remove any excess sebum on your skin, as well as daily dirt and grime. Massaging in an oil can also protect the natural lipid layer of your skin, so it's essentially feeding your skin barrier rather than stripping it down.

In terms of which oils to use, the ball's in your court here. Some oils to note are jojoba oil (it closely mimics the skin's natural sebum), rosehip oil, and sunflower seed oil, but there are tons of others to throw into the mix—some market options even blend together several types of oils for optimal fatty acid and antioxidant content. Coconut oil is great, too, although it does have the potential to clog pores for some acne-prone individuals.

To use oil as a makeup remover, we recommend massaging the oil of your choice in circular motions, then rinsing with warm water. Feel free to stick to that as your cleansing step in your skin care routine (especially if your skin is parched dry) or proceed with a water-based cleanser for a double cleanse.