Close Ad
3 All-Natural Makeup Removers That Melt Makeup Away & Strengthen Your Skin

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Woman Washing Her Face

Image by iStock

August 9, 2020 — 12:20 PM

You might not think twice about makeup remover. Perhaps you have a staple you've used since your very first swipe of mascara, a familiar brand you toss into your shopping cart without so much as a peek at the label. But allow us to declare: If you make it a point to avoid harsh ingredients in makeup, you should be just as mindful of the ingredients that remove it all at the end of the day.

Of course, that doesn't mean you should ditch the makeup remover altogether. Effectively taking off your makeup before bed is capital-C Crucial and shouldn't be an afterthought. Instead, simply look into some natural options; they're easier to get hold of than you think.

Why switch to natural makeup remover?

Traditional makeup removers can be rather irritating to the skin—many come laden with alcohols and harsh surfactants that can strip the skin dry and cause inflammation. Add some physical rubbing to the mix (like, say, with a traditional makeup wipe), and it can be ultra abrasive. Especially around the eye area: That delicate skin is already thinner than the rest of your face, so all that tugging and swiping can lead to irritation, even wrinkles down the line

That said, even if you do make the switch to natural makeup removers, you should still be mindful not to tug on the skin with cotton pads. A gentle application is key: You don't want to be plucking off lashes here.

3 natural makeup removers.

Many traditional makeup removers inherently subscribe to these ingredients (albeit, at lower concentrations than the astringents), so why not cut through the noise and stick to gentle options that dissolve makeup just as well? Here are three that can do the job just right (yes, including on waterproof mascara): 

1. Oils

Allow us to bring you on board the oil-cleansing bandwagon: Oil dissolves oil, so not only can it melt off the most stubborn, waterproof makeup (which is typically oil-based), but it can actually remove any excess sebum on your skin, as well as daily dirt and grime. Massaging in an oil can also protect the natural lipid layer of your skin, so it's essentially feeding your skin barrier rather than stripping it down. 

In terms of which oils to use, the ball's in your court here. Some oils to note are jojoba oil (it closely mimics the skin's natural sebum), rosehip oil, and sunflower seed oil, but there are tons of others to throw into the mix—some market options even blend together several types of oils for optimal fatty acid and antioxidant content. Coconut oil is great, too, although it does have the potential to clog pores for some acne-prone individuals. 

To use oil as a makeup remover, we recommend massaging the oil of your choice in circular motions, then rinsing with warm water. Feel free to stick to that as your cleansing step in your skin care routine (especially if your skin is parched dry) or proceed with a water-based cleanser for a double cleanse.   

2. Aloe vera

Is there anything this plant can’t do? Bring home an aloe plant, and you'll have a hydrating face mask, a moisturizer, a scalp treatment for irritated follicles, even a primer before applying foundation. And, yes, it works just as well to wash off said foundation when the day is done. 

It's super gentle—it won't irritate delicate skin around your eyes—and it's a great alternative to oil-based removers (you know, if the thought of cleansing with oil still skeeves you out). 

To create your own remover, simply soak some cotton rounds in fresh aloe gel before swiping across your skin. For eye makeup in particular, be sure to press them gently onto your closed lids. Don't rub! (Read: Tugging and rubbing the eye area only leads to issues later on.) Just let the aloe soak into your lids and lashes for a minute, so it can dissolve the makeup. Then when you cleanse, the mascara should slide right off. Hot tip: Place the soaked cotton rounds in the fridge for an ahhh-inducing cooling sensation. 

3. Micellar water

OK, it didn't technically spring from the earth, but micellar water surely deserves a place among natural makeup removers. The soft, purified solution is able to dissolve both oil- and water-based products without the use of harsh surfactants, and it's incredibly gentle for even sensitive skin. "As a dermatologist, I consider it safe, so unless you've ever had a bad reaction to a brand of micellar water, it is rated as safe for all skin types," board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, has told us

In terms of removing makeup, there are a couple of avenues to follow here: Either use it as an allover rinse, or squeeze the solution onto a cotton round to target specific areas. If you do choose to cleanse with micellar water, just be sure to follow up with a proper cleanser afterward. As Ciraldo notes, "You can use it before your facial cleanser since it will remove [makeup, dirt, and the like] gently and effectively, but remember, it doesn't include other actives like anti-pollution, marine or peptides actives that can add additional benefits to skin." 

And again, the cotton round route is similar to that of aloe: Soak a cotton pad and press—don't rub!—the solution into the delicate eye area until the makeup easily slides off. 

The takeaway.

Gentle, yes, but that doesn't mean they aren't effective: In fact, natural removers are able to melt stubborn makeup off your skin, no harsh rubbing or tugging necessary. Find a solution that works for your skin (some love a good double-cleanse; others deem it wholly unnecessary), and keep your bare face happy. 

