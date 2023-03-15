Some wrinkles are brought on by age alone, and there’s nothing wrong with displaying a long and joyful life on your face. Still, it’s normal to wonder why some areas of the face have more fine lines than others. Or why they seem to appear more readily. One such area is the under eyes.

And it's important to learn about wrinkle formation, because some wrinkles can be a sign that your skin is craving more care—be it moisture, a break from certain ingredients, etc.