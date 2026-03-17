These Underrated Ingredients Can Help Your Skin Look Younger For Longer

The namesake postbiotic is an innovative, unique, and targeted postbiotic from Lactobacillales, the "educational" bacteria of the skin. (It's actually a strain of bacteria that populates our skin in our youth7 but declines as we age. In its role as educators, it teaches skin to act young, protect itself, and revitalize barrier function.) The postbiotics we used in this formula are oligopeptides, which have been shown to support the skin's barrier. Additionally, the formula contains antioxidants like coenzyme Q10 and a fruit complex. The base is a host of hydrating botanicals like aloe, shea butter, oat oil, and moringa seed oil. Seriously, applying this silky number is ahhh-inducing.

postbiotic body lotion, mindbodygreen ($30)