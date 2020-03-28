Coenzyme q10 (CoQ10), also called ubiquinone, is a fat-soluble compound that’s found in all your cells. It’s known as a “coenzyme” because it’s needed for other enzymes to function. It’s kind of like that one bestie you can’t do certain things without.

Your cells need CoQ10 to produce energy. Specifically, it’s used in the mitochondria, or the “powerhouse” of the cell. Here, electrons move along chemical pathways to make energy. CoQ10 transports electrons in these pathways, making it an essential player in the game. The energy produced by these pathways are then used for normal cellular functions, including those involved in skin health.

CoQ10 is also a potent antioxidant. Furthermore, it’s the only fat-soluble antioxidant naturally made by the human body. But your levels drop as you get older. And while it’s found in some foods—like fish, peanuts, and broccoli—it’s difficult to get enough through the diet. Only about 25% of your CoQ10 levels come from food intake.

Fortunately, taking CoQ10 supplements can help support your natural levels. This is especially important if you’re looking to fine tune your beauty routine and improve your skin from the inside out. Besides, there’s a reason why this superstar ingredient has become increasingly popular in the wellness world. With growing awareness of internal skin health, more and more people are paying attention to the impact of cellular beauty.