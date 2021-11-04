On the flip side, "[Reducing] oxidative stress can accelerate wound healing," notes King—and there's some evidence that CoQ10 can do just that. In an animal study8 , topical CoQ10 facilitated collagen formation and reduced inflammation during healing. "It does this by inhibiting enzymes that damage collagen via oxidative stress, [which] tilts the soft tissue in favor of collagen formation," says Mark. Another animal study9 found similar results, observing a link between faster wound healing and CoQ10 application. And though more human studies are necessary, CoQ10 is anecdotally reported to be a stellar treatment for wound management.