For so long, skin care only meant topicals. You'd walk into a department store, hoping to find a cream or lotion that would brighten tone, smooth texture, and keep you at least temporarily hydrated. Beauty brands promised near-miraculous results with their tinctures (some actually delivered). But all in all, if you wanted to beautify yourself, you had one avenue: what you slathered on your face.

Slowly and over time, however, we have started realizing that what we eat and how we treat our body deeply affects our skin quality—after years of traditional dermatologists scoffing at the idea that our diets might be triggering skin woes, like breakouts. It started with budding research connecting certain foods (dairy and high-glycemic-index ones) with acne and other inflammatory skin conditions. Then the research started ramping up in a major way. Now researchers are finding just how strong the gut-skin connection actually was. Currently, the gut-skin connection continues to be an area of expanding research, with new studies being released constantly.

From there, it was an explosion of skin-healthy programs, cookbooks, and recipes—all promising glowing skin. It is, of course, a step in the right direction: connecting what's internal with what's external, and understanding we can support our overall skin quality by treating our bodies better.

Then came an increased interest in supplements: According to market data from Grand View Research, the global dietary supplements market size was estimated at $115.06 billion in 2018. From there it is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.8% until at least 2025. "Rising health concerns along with changing lifestyles and diets has surged the product demand," the report stated. Supplements are, of course, not just beauty- and skin-related: There are many, many reasons you might take one. But according to market data researchers Euromonitor International, beauty-positioned supplements increased by 61% in 2018 in the U.S.—clearly, it's a growing interest.

The next step? The science is getting highly sophisticated. Instead of the more general idea that your well-being is connected to beauty, we are homing in on the exact mechanisms in the body that will support optimal cellular function, to promote healthy aging and overall good skin quality.*