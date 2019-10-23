Rhodiola rosea comes in several forms—powder, tincture, extract, and pills—as well as in supplements with other complementary ingredients. As for dosage, start small and work your way up. Robinett advises "One-eighth teaspoon per day to start, if using a powder standardized at ~3 percent salidosides, for example, which is then increased slowly to find the sweet spot. For most, if it's the right herb for you, that tends to be between 100 and 400 milligrams per day. If you're not seeing benefits there, it may be worth exploring other options."

Also, it’s important to remember that adaptogens generally work in your body over time, so try to work them into your daily routine for optimal benefits. As functional medicine doctor Frank Lipman, M.D. shares, “In my experience, most patients who take rhodiola start feeling better within a few weeks to a month,” so be patient. If you want, you can take the occasional break to see if the herbs are really working.

If you have a local herb shop, then the herbalists may be able to provide specific dosing for your needs or make you a blend with other herbs that would be relevant to what symptoms you are experiencing.

You also want to make sure Rhodiola rosea (and any other herbal supplements you're taking!) come from a trusted source. Look for third-party certifications from the brands you are purchasing such as the USP or NSF seal to make sure you're taking the adaptogen in its pure form.