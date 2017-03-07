Feeling Stressed? A Doctor's One-Day Plan To Balance Cortisol Levels

Can't get natural light in the morning because of your work schedule or where you live? Try light box therapy instead. It can help reset your internal clock and has been shown to bust through depression6 , too. Throughout the day, try to get natural light exposure by sitting near a window when you work. And then follow the digital detox in the evening. Added bonus? Set your phone to "night shift" to make sure that blue light is not emitted, or download blue-light-blocking apps like f.lux to help offset the negative effects of looking at your computer late at night.