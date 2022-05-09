15 Ways To Get Good-Quality Sleep (Even If You Aren't Getting Enough)

Getting enough good sleep isn't just about your physical habits—it also hinges on your internal thoughts and attitudes. "Look at the stories you're telling yourself about sleep," says Victoria Albina, N.P., MPH, nervous system specialist and holistic nurse practitioner. "If you're saying sleep is something elusive, then that makes that story stronger in your nervous system, in your body, and in your mind, and physiologically creates more anxiety, which will rev up your sympathetic nervous system and make it harder to fall asleep."