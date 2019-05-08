It's late and you're tired. Maybe you're watching a show, reading a book, getting home late, or awake for another reason. Whatever it is, you know you shouldn't be up this late, especially because you have a workout planned in the morning.

All of a sudden it's morning. Your alarm is blaring, the sun is rising, and it feels like there's no way you could possibly work out right now. You hardly slept, after all, and even though you tell yourself you should exercise, your body is craving more shut-eye.

Which do you choose? The extra rest or endorphin rush? More importantly, which should you choose? We asked clinical psychologist and sleep specialist Michael Breus, Ph.D., aka the Sleep Doctor, whether he recommends snoozing or sweating.