How To Hack Your Circadian Rhythm For Great Energy Every Single Day

The circadian rhythm is the biological mechanism that controls the sleep-wake cycle, when hormones are released for ovulation and digestion, and when it is time for your body to sleep so that your muscles can rest, your memories to consolidate, and your immune system to get stronger. Just like the ebb and flow and rhythm of nature, your body also needs this internal clock to operate with the natural rhythm of the earth to maintain good mental clarity and healthy moods, heart function, stress levels, and immunity.

These crucial processes for your health and well-being are largely tied to the shining of the sun, or the natural blue light that comes from the sun’s rays, that is picked up by the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN) in your brain. When sunlight comes in through the eyes, the SCN picks up the cue that it's daylight and time to get up and be active. As the light diminishes and then disappears, the clock signals the body that it is time to sleep. Every 24 hours, the clock is reset as sunlight comes through. In addition, genes, or "clock genes" found in every cell of your body, also influence this rhythm, regulating physiological processes like energy metabolism, immunity, and memory formation.