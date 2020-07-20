The circadian rhythm diet, also called the sun cycle diet, encourages timing your meals with the rise and fall of the sun and the corresponding surges and dips in cortisol. That’s because cortisol has a significant effect on your thyroid hormones, which affect the metabolism of the food you eat. When cortisol is raised in the earlier hours, your metabolism is also up and running and you effectively use the food you eat as energy. When cortisol dips later in the day, your metabolism simultaneously slows down, which makes it more likely that your body will store the food you eat as fat.

Keep in mind that this is how it works with normal cortisol levels and cycles. If your cortisol levels get too high—like in times of chronic stress—it can actually have a paradoxical effect where cortisol contributes to increased body fat, especially in the belly area. If you’re under a great deal of stress, it’s important to get that stress under control before doing anything else.

Circadian rhythm fasting also considers the role of insulin. When you eat, especially if you eat a meal that has a lot of carbohydrates, your body releases insulin in response to the rise in blood sugar. According to researchers from a study that was published in Cell in May 2019, if insulin rises at odd times—like when you eat a meal late at night—it can actually disrupt your circadian rhythm and increase your risk for long-term health problems, like type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Insulin also promotes the storage of body fat, especially if you eat too many carbohydrates or calories.

Amy Shah, M.D., a double-board certified physician and expert on intermittent fasting for women, previously explained it to mbg like this, “All of our cells and organs have clocks that determine when our genes should be turned on and turned off… you can’t do all actions in the body at once. So when the sun goes down, usually the actions of digestion are turned off and the actions of repair and restoration are turned on. If you eat late at night, you may get slower digestion, inappropriate acid production, and more insulin resistance. This leads to fat gain, G.I. symptoms, and even diabetes…”