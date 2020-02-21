Is Intermittent Fasting Safe For Women? All Your Questions Answered

To understand why some experts are concerned about the safety of intermittent fasting for women, it's helpful to have a little background on your hormones and how intermittent fasting can affect them.

Women produce large amounts of a compound called kisspeptin, which is a protein that's highly involved in reproduction—and extremely sensitive to stressors, like fasting.

When kisspeptin is released, it activates a hormone called gonadotropin-releasing hormone, or GnRH. GnRH then stimulates the release of follicle-stimulating hormone (or FSH) and luteinizing hormone (or LH) from an area of the brain called the pituitary gland.

In women, LH triggers the ovaries to produce and release estradiol, a form of estrogen, and progesterone, two of the most critical hormones in reproduction. LH also signals your ovaries to release an egg during the ovulation period of your cycle. FSH stimulates the growth of follicles in the ovaries and also plays a role in estrogen production.

Some studies show that fasting decreases the production of kisspeptin, which, in turn, disrupts the production and release of estrogen and progesterone. In theory, this means that some women could experience hormonal disruptions that result in things like mood swings and missed or irregular periods. And in extreme cases, it could lead to infertility.

But the problem is that most of the research on fasting's negative effect on kisspeptin has been done on animals. One study that was done on lambs showed that short-term fasting could decrease the production of kisspeptin, which led to decreased levels of LH in the blood.

However, another study found that fasting had no effect on LH, FSH, estradiol, or progesterone levels during a woman's mid-follicular phase—or the time between the first day of the menstrual cycle and ovulation.

Many experts caution that fasting may cause hormonal disruptions in women, but more research is needed to fully understand how fasting may affect hormones in humans.