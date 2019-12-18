Your Definitive Guide To Intermittent Fasting

How can one simple practice possibly do all this? There are a variety of mechanisms that are likely at play, and too many to write about here, but here are a few key mechanisms that help explain some of the perks:

Periods without food may push you into a ketogenic state, as mentioned above, which not only helps with weight loss, cravings, and blood sugar regulation, but may benefit the brain as ketone bodies have a neuroprotective effect. This may also help regulate certain hormones. There’s some debate about how long it takes to enter ketosis while intermittent fasting, but research suggests that—depending on a person’s physical activity levels—12 to 24 hours of fasting is typically enough to decrease liver glycogen levels (a form of glucose that serves as stored energy for your body) to the point the body starts using ketones as an energy source.

Fasting gives your body a break from digestion, which helps it focus on other things. Specifically, the migrating motor complex (MMC), a pattern of electromechanical activity in the digestive system, that works in between meals and during fasts. It acts as an intestinal house cleaner, sweeping residual, undigested material through the digestive system.

Fasting upregulates autophagy, a cellular process that researchers believe plays a role in modulating aging, improving brain health, decreasing inflammation, and improving immunity. Autophagy refers to a “self eating” process by which cells disassemble and clean out unnecessary or dysfunctional components—organelles, proteins, and debris that are no longer efficient. Autophagy also encompasses mitophagy, the removal of damaged mitochondria. This improves the functioning of cells throughout the body and promotes all-around optimal functioning. According to integrative neurologist Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D, most age-related neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's are associated with the accumulation of misfolded proteins or pathologic proteins—so upregulating autophagy may help combat them.

Like ketosis, researchers suspect that there’s a significant uptick in autophagy once you’ve burned through all your glycogen. While some experts debate how long you have to fast before autophagy ramps up—Attia speculates three days while integrative physician Amy Shah, M.D., says as quickly as 14 hours—it likely depends on the individual, and a number of factors such as their weight and activity levels (exercise also upregulates autophagy). One study on humans showed that markers for autophagy were present after 18 hours of fasting (on an 18:6 time-restricted eating plan), but as we really have no direct way to measure autophagy in the body