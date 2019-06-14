8 Ways To Stimulate Autophagy & Maybe Even Boost Your Life Span

In its most basic definition, autophagy (literally meaning "self-eating") is the natural process by which cells disassemble and clean out unnecessary or dysfunctional components. The organelles, proteins, and debris that are no longer efficient or effective are packaged and sent on their way either by degradation or release—so you can get back to more optimal functioning.

Autophagy can dictate not only how well we live but perhaps how long we live. It is a key physiological mechanism that has been conserved throughout evolution for the distinct purpose of allowing the human species to thrive. But when the autophagic mechanisms are overwhelmed or dysfunctional, cells are unable to perform optimally and disease can occur as well as more rapid aging.

Autophagy also encompasses mitophagy, the removal of damaged mitochondria; lipophagy, the breakdown of lipids by lysosomal organelles; aggrephagy, the clearance of other cellular proteins and debris; and more. It is notable that most neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, are associated with the accumulation of misfolded proteins or pathologic proteins—so impaired autophagy may contribute to these diseases, but the exact mechanism by which it does so is not completely understood.

Regardless, we do know the regulation of autophagy can be affected by our lifestyle, our environment, our nutrient status, and external and internal stressors—meaning, you have some control over it.