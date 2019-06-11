While the lymphatic system has been getting increasing attention in recent years, hardly anyone talks about the glymphatic system (aka the lymphatic system of the central nervous system). That's because we're only now beginning to understand what it is, what it does, and how optimizing it is crucial for maintaining good cognitive and mental health.

As an integrative neurologist who sees firsthand how devastating chronic conditions like Alzheimer's disease can be, I can say with certainty that the glymphatic system an area of health we can't afford to overlook.

Here, I offer some insight into how the glymphatic system works and how you can optimize it with simple dietary and lifestyle changes—boosting cognition and reducing your risk for neurodegenerative diseases in the process.