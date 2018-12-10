These Are The Best Vitamins, Minerals, & Herbs For Sleep

A lot of sleep-deprived patients come to me looking for a quick fix for their restless, sleepless nights. It pains me to say it, but I often have to tell them that there's no silver bullet that instantly solves sleep problems. Sometimes, there's an underlying medical condition that needs attention. For healthy people, sleeping well is the product of a lot of small but important everyday decisions. Eating healthfully, exercising regularly, managing stress, and sticking to regular bedtimes and wake times are the foundation of good sleep hygiene.

Supplements can also play a role in improving sleep. I get asked all the time about what supplements I think work best to create better nightly rest. I've put together this list of my top recommendations for natural sleep remedies. There are no silver bullets on this list. But used in conjunction with smart sleep routines, these are the supplements I see making real improvements to my patients' sleep: