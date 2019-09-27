If you've taken a high-school biology class or have friends who are bodybuilders, you've probably heard this fact: Amino acids are the building blocks of protein.

It's true that amino acids are the foundation of protein—one of the three macronutrients, along with fats and carbohydrates, that make up the bulk of the human diet. And yes, bodybuilders love aminos, since protein is critical for building muscle mass.

Even those among us who don't aspire to get ripped can benefit from amino acids. And there's a reason nine of them are called "essential" amino acids: These organic molecules obtained from protein-containing foods are crucial to countless biological processes in our bodies, including giving cells their structure, forming organs and muscles, repairing tissue, producing energy, and more.

There are a total of 20 amino acids that human bodies require to produce all the proteins needed to function and grow. Here's what you need to know about them—including the benefits of the nine amino acids that are considered "essential."