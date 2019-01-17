Nope, you don't need a fancy cleanse. What you need is a balanced, healthy diet that promotes weight loss (or weight maintenance, if you're already at a healthy weight) and contains nutrients that promote liver and gut health. In fact, losing just 3 to 6 percent of your body weight could reduce liver fat levels by 35 to 40 percent, according to one recent study, which takes a huge burden off your body's main detoxifying organ.

A good first step: Ditch the processed foods and drink more water. Pass on most processed foods, caffeine, and alcohol, and focus on whole, preferably organic foods including vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nuts, seeds, sustainably raised meats, fish, eggs, and minimally processed oils such as olive or coconut oil. This means you'll be taking a break from most of the foods, additives, and pesticide residues that could tax your system, while adding in nutrient-dense foods that will nourish the body. Consider ditching common food sensitivities and allergens such as gluten as well. This can help heal damage to the gut and reduce the number of toxins that enter your bloodstream and stress the liver.

Dr. Hyman recommends eight to 10 glasses of filtered water daily. Some experts believe warm water (with or without lemon) is even better, as it helps promote good digestion and optimal functioning of the lymphatic system, both of which indirectly support liver health.

Next, add in specific liver-friendly foods: Once you've got the basics down, you can start adding in foods that promote healthy liver functioning, i.e., reduce inflammation, boost glutathione production, bind heavy metals and toxins, and stimulate bile flow. Here are 13 of our favorite liver-friendly foods:

Almonds

Almonds, sunflower seeds, peanuts, wheat germ, salmon, and avocado are all great sources of vitamin E, a potent antioxidant that research suggests may counter the oxidative stress associated with fatty liver disease.

Artichoke

Bile helps to transport toxins so they can be removed from the body, and an impairment of bile flow can result in the buildup of toxins and liver injury. Artichoke contains phenolic derivatives that have been used for centuries to stimulate bile flow and to protect the liver.

Berries

Deep-hued berries such as blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries aren't only loaded with fiber, but they contain phytochemicals called anthocyanins, which are potent antioxidants that have been shown to scavenge free radicals and reduce overall inflammation.

Beets

These ruby-hued roots contain pigments called betalains, which may help reduce chronic inflammation and repair cells in the liver thanks to their potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. They also contain betaine, which helps liver cells eliminate toxins, and pectin, a type of fiber that may help bind and clear toxins. Consider trying one of these 10 delicious beet recipes for a healthier liver.

Broccoli sprouts

Cruciferous veggies such as broccoli sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and watercress contain sulfur-containing phytochemicals called glucosinolates, which are protective against cancer, anti-inflammatory, and may help the body remove toxins. One study found that a drink made with broccoli sprouts activated enzymes that picked up pollutants from the bloodstream and flushed them out via urine, and another found that broccoli consumption slowed the progression of fatty liver disease in mice.

Citrus fruits

Lemons, tangerines, and oranges contain a compound called D-limonene, which has been shown to help reverse oxidative damage caused to the liver as a result of a high-fat diet. Sipping on lemon water throughout the day is also a great way to stay hydrated, which helps promote the movement of toxins out of the body.

Dandelion root and greens

Dandelion is known for its cleansing properties, and one study found that both the root and leaf helped rid the body of reactive oxygen species that cause oxidative stress. Reap the benefits by sipping on dandelion root tea, which makes a great caffeine-free alternative to coffee. Dandelion greens (along with other bitter greens such as mustard greens and arugula) are great, too, as they can help stimulate bile production and promote healthy digestion.

Fermented foods

Sauerkraut, kimchi, kombucha, lacto-fermented pickles, kefir, yogurt, and other fermented foods are loaded with beneficial probiotic bacteria that promote healthy digestion and integrity of the gut lining, thereby helping keep toxins out of the bloodstream. According to functional medicine expert Frank Lipman, M.D., they may also help clear heavy metals out of the body.

Glutathione-boosting foods

Glutathione is an antioxidant concentrated in the liver that helps bind toxins and escort them out of the body via urine or bile. Glutathione can be obtained directly from a few foods, including raw spinach, avocado, and asparagus, and it can also be produced by your body from the amino acids glutamine, glycine, and cysteine. Foods containing the building blocks of glutathione include bone broth, whey protein, and sulfur-containing foods such as broccoli and garlic.

Green tea

In addition to reducing inflammation, phytochemicals in green tea may help trigger both phase-one and phase-two liver detoxification. In phase one, toxins are made water-soluble by enzymes, and in phase two, toxins are bound to protective chemicals that neutralize them and allow them to be eliminated via bile or urine.

Leafy greens

Dark leafy greens such as dandelion greens, arugula, spinach, and kale contain plant chlorophylls, which help remove chemicals, pesticides, and heavy metals from the bloodstream. Specifically, early research shows that chlorophyll may reduce the risk of liver damage caused by aflatoxins (dangerous compounds produced by fungi that may be present on a variety of foods, including peanuts) by activating certain enzymes.

Lentils

Get enough fiber-rich foods to bind up toxins in the gut and help promote regularity. If you're constipated, toxins from the bowel can be reabsorbed into your system. Try legumes (especially lentils), raspberries, root vegetables, apples, pears, avocados, and almonds.

Salmon

There are plenty of reasons to get more omega-3 fatty acids in your diet, and now the health of your liver is one of them. A recent research review found that omega-3 consumption was associated with lower liver-fat levels and higher HDL "good" cholesterol levels. Other good sources of these healthy fats include sardines, walnuts, and flaxseed.