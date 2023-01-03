Do You Need A Liver Cleanse? Here Are 5 Ways To Detox Naturally
The idea of a liver cleanse or detox is often divisive, bringing to mind cayenne-infused lemon water and "liver flushes" that involve consuming nothing but apple juice, olive oil, and Epsom salts. When it comes to that kind of liver detox, people are right to be skeptical—but that's not to say your liver doesn't need some support.
But it's not about detoxing or cleansing the liver itself—scientifically, that's not really a thing. It's more about supporting what your liver does naturally and helping to protect and rejuvenate it from inevitable environmental stressors.
Here, discover the simple, safe, and effective ways to help your liver do its job better—and bolster your overall health in the process.
- Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is vice president of scientific affairs at mindbodygreen.
- Mark Hyman, M.D., is a practicing family physician and an internationally recognized leader, speaker, educator, and advocate in the field of Functional Medicine.
- Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA, is a functional medicine gynecologist.
- Frank Lipman, M.D., is a leader in functional and integrative medicine, and is a New York Times best-selling author.
- William Cole, D.C., is a leading functional medicine expert and holds a level 2 Doctor of Natural Medicine (DNM) certification.
What is a liver cleanse?
Also called a "liver detox" or "liver flush," a liver cleanse is an intentional reset of the liver's natural detoxification pathways.
While liver cleanses are typically advertised as short-term solutions in the form of pricey juice cleanses or intense detoxification diets, we believe that a truly effective and sustainable liver detox involves the implementation of strategic nutrition and lifestyle shifts (e.g., tailored supplementation, sweating regularly, managing daily stress, and adopting a liver-friendly diet) that support your liver's ability to remove unwanted toxins.
Are liver "cleanses" necessary?
The liver is a workhorse. It's your body's primary filtration system—it converts toxins into waste products, cleanses your blood, metabolizes a wide range of compounds (from nutrients and alcohol to medications), and produces proteins and bile. And while a healthy liver naturally cleanses itself, dietary stressors and environmental and toxins can get in the way of optimal liver function.
More than ever before, our bodies are bombarded with environmental toxins, from pollution to chemicals in our everyday products, preservatives in the foods we eat, and plastics, well, everywhere. These stressors can deplete nutrient stores, cause a buildup of unwanted compounds in the body, like contaminants, and lead to health implications down the road—all of which give our livers more work to do.
"In a healthy body, the process of detoxification runs smoothly," Mark Hyman, M.D., functional medicine doctor and New York Times bestselling author, told mbg. When the cumulative toxin load is significant, however, "the mechanism for detoxification in the liver gets sluggish, and certain toxins can remain active longer than we want or than our systems can handle. This impacts normal metabolism and can make us feel subpar. It also can contribute to extra fluid and bloat."
So, helping this vital organ only seems fair—whether you call it a liver "cleanse," "detox," or just a healthy lifestyle, prioritizing your liver health will have whole-body ramifications. Even though we can't necessarily control 100% of our exposure to pollutants and chemicals, we can make strategic diet and lifestyle shifts that counter their effects by supporting the liver's detoxification pathways and lightening our overall toxic load.
The truth is, liver detoxing requires a holistic approach, not a quick fix. And you certainly don't have to buy into expensive cleanses or extreme detox diets. (In fact, we recommend you don't!)
Summary
Signs you might need a liver cleanse or detox.
Think back to the time in your life when you felt the healthiest. How does your current state compare? If you don't feel as full of vitality, then it could be a sign that your liver needs some support or that your diet and lifestyle need a general overhaul.
Here are some signs your liver may need a little support:
- You crave sugar often.
- You feel like you need more energy.
- Your bowel movements aren't as regular as you'd like them to be.
- Pollen isn’t your friend during certain times of the year.
- You don’t feel as healthy as you expect your nutrient-dense diet should make you feel.
- Your skin isn't clear or feels irritated.
- You're sensitive to chemicals.
- You have concerns about your body odor or bad breath, and hygiene products (e.g., deodorant and mouthwash) aren’t cutting it.
- You're feeling stressed or anxious.
- You’re resistant to weight change when trying to optimize your body composition.
- You struggle with mood swings.
- You're dealing with gas and bloating.
What could be messing with your liver function?
There are plenty of factors that can put an unnecessary burden on your body's main detoxifying organ, all of which you should take steps to remedy (and we're here to help):
Holding extra weight
"Back in the day, our fat cells were thought of as static. Nothing could be farther from the truth. Indeed, excess adiposity, aka body fat, is linked to a wide range of issues with metabolic dysfunction, and the liver is not immune to these aberrant pathways," explains mbg's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN.
She goes on to explain that "the storage affinity for toxins in fat cells poses a real problem." Hyman agrees, sharing that "most environmental chemicals like pesticides and plastics are stored in your fat tissue."
To ensure optimal liver (and overall) well-being, prioritizing healthy body composition is key.
Excessive sugar
One of the many roles of the liver is to make fat out of fructose. When you consume too much refined sugar, it can affect lipogenesis in the liver and lead to health concerns. "Lipogenesis" comes from the Greek words "lípos," meaning "fat," and "gignesthai," meaning "to be born," and is defined as the metabolic formation (i.e., the "birth" or origin) of fat.
While fats are healthy and beneficial in the other parts of the body (think omega-3s for the cardiovascular and central nervous systems), fat accumulation in the liver (e.g., from consuming too much refined sugar) is something to be avoided, as extra fat in this workhorse organ gets in the way of its efficiency.
In fact, research shows1 that sugar has as profound an impact on your liver as alcohol, even if you're not considered overweight.
Too much alcohol
The liver is charged with processing a lot of things, including alcohol. Anything in excess is typically not associated with overall well-being, and alcohol would likely make the top of the list of things we should refrain from indulging in. Women should aim for no more than one drink per day, and men no more than two.
Ferira comments further "To be clear, one for women and two for men is a max level, not a daily recommended need. Some people treat it like the latter. At the end of the day, alcohol is a toxin." And as the science indicates for cardiovascular and overall long term health, limiting alcohol intake is just common sense.
Exposure to toxins
Higher cumulative exposures over time to compounds and chemicals found in processed foods, pesticide residues, paint, certain plastics (e.g. BPA), heavy metals, aerosols (e.g. benzene), thermal paper like shopping receipts, plus so much more, can place a burden on your liver and the rest of your body's intricate detoxification pathways and organs (skin, gut, lungs, spleen, lymphatic system, kidneys).
Avoid these types of inputs whenever possible, and if you can't, it might be a good idea to consider detoxing daily as part of a proactive wellness lifestyle.
Suboptimal gut health
Nurturing your gut health is key to promoting sufficient detox pathways in the liver and throughout the body.
Your gastrointestinal tract is not just a tube—it's an active barrier that helps your body digest and absorb nutrients (into your bloodstream), while simultaneously protecting you from and removing unwanted compounds.
When your gut health isn't top notch, toxins have the potential to enter the blood and unnecessarily tax the liver. While still a growing area of research2, it’s thought the integrity of gut lining is tied to food sensitivities, inflammatory status, and whole-body health (including that of liver).
Summary
5 ways to cleanse your liver naturally.
If you've been wondering how to detox or cleanse your liver without compromising your health, then read on.
Just keep in mind—these strategies aren't about detoxing or cleansing the liver itself per se; they're about supporting the liver so it can perform optimally, in all of its vital actions (including detoxification!).
Adopt a liver- and gut-friendly diet.
Nope, you don't need a fancy cleanse. What you need is a balanced, plant-dense diet that promotes healthy body composition and contains diverse nutrients and phytonutrients that support liver and gut health.
It's been shown in multiple clinical research trials that routines that help you achieve a healthy body weight and composition are linked to less accumulation of fat in the liver (as indicated by liver health and liver function biomarkers3). In fact, higher levels of body fat and the subsequent negative impact on the liver is even seen in those who appear to be metabolically healthy4.
A good first step: Ditch the processed foods and drink more water. Skip most prepackaged foods, excess caffeine, and alcohol, and focus on whole foods (organic when possible)—including vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nuts, seeds, sustainably raised meats, fish, eggs, and minimally processed oils, such as olive, avocado, or coconut oil.
Eating a clean, whole-food-centric diet means taking a break from most of the foods, additives, and pesticide residues that tax your system while adding in nutrient-dense foods that will nourish the body.
Consider ditching common sources of food sensitivities and allergens, including gluten (for some). This can help support optimal gut health and barrier function, thereby reducing the number of toxins that enter your bloodstream (which your liver is ultimately tasked with filtering and removing).
Hyman recommends 8 to 10 glasses of filtered water daily. Some experts believe warm water (with or without lemon) is even better because it helps promote good digestion and optimal functioning of the lymphatic system, both of which support liver health and the body's detoxification pathways.
Ferira takes a more global approach to healthful eating, simplifying things further: "If we focus more on just coloring our plates with diverse plants while embracing brilliant flavors and the joy of coming together over food, we'll be naturally consuming antioxidant powerhouses (the boots-on-the-ground detox bioactives) and less stressed about food—and all better for it."
Liver-friendly foods.
Once you've got the basics down, you can start adding in targeted foods that promote healthy liver functioning—i.e., fuel glutathione production, bind heavy metals and toxins, and help stimulate bile flow.
Here are 13 of our favorite liver-friendly foods:
Almonds
Almonds, sunflower seeds, peanuts, wheat germ, salmon, and avocado are all great sources of vitamin E, a potent antioxidant that research suggests can combat oxidative stress5 and help bolster liver health.
Artichoke
Bile helps to transport toxins so they can be removed from the body, so healthy bile flow is essential for optimal liver health and toxin removal. Artichoke contains phenolic derivatives that have been used for centuries to stimulate bile flow and help protect the liver.
Berries
Deep-hued berries such as blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries aren't only loaded with fiber; they contain phytochemicals called anthocyanins, which have potent antioxidant properties that have been shown to scavenge free radicals and promote normal inflammatory processes.
Beets
These ruby-hued roots contain phytonutrient pigments called betalains, which help promote normal inflammatory responses6 and support cellular repair in the liver thanks to their potent antioxidant properties.
They also contain betaine, which helps liver cells eliminate toxins, and pectin, a type of fiber that helps bind and clear toxins. Consider trying one of these 10 delicious beet recipes for a healthy liver.
Broccoli sprouts
Cruciferous veggies—such as broccoli sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and watercress—contain sulfur-containing phytochemicals called glucosinolates, which help the body remove toxins and promote longevity.
One study found that a drink made with broccoli sprouts activated enzymes that help pick up pollutants from the bloodstream and flush them out via urine, while another tied broccoli intake to positive changes in gut-liver axis health7.
Citrus fruits
Lemons, tangerines, and oranges contain a phytonutrient compound called D-limonene. In a preclinical rodent study8, D-limonene has been shown to buffer the physiological stress of a high-fat diet.
Sipping on lemon water throughout the day is also a great way to stay hydrated, which promotes the movement of toxins out of the body.
Dandelion root and greens
Dandelion is known for its cleansing properties, and one study found that both the root and leaf helped rid the body of reactive oxygen species9. Reap the benefits by sipping on dandelion root tea, which makes a great caffeine-free alternative to coffee.
Dandelion greens (along with other bitter greens, such as mustard greens and arugula) are great too, because they help stimulate bile production and promote healthy digestion.
Fermented foods
Sauerkraut, kimchi, kombucha, lacto-fermented pickles, kefir, yogurt, and other fermented foods are loaded with beneficial probiotic bacteria that promote healthy digestion and the integrity of the gut lining, thereby helping keep toxins out of the bloodstream.
According to functional medicine expert Frank Lipman, M.D., they can also help clear heavy metals out of the body.
Glutathione-boosting foods
Glutathione is an antioxidant concentrated in the liver that helps bind and neutralize toxins and escort them out of the body via urine or bile. Glutathione can be obtained directly from a few foods—including raw spinach, avocado, and asparagus—and it can also be produced by your body from the amino acids glutamine, glycine, and cysteine.
Some foods containing the building blocks of glutathione include bone broth, whey protein, and sulfur-containing foods (such as broccoli and garlic).
Green tea
In addition to elevating antioxidant capacity in the body, the phytochemicals in green tea help trigger both phase one and phase two liver detoxification pathways in the body.
In phase one, toxins are converted into water-soluble compounds by enzymes; and in phase two, toxins are bound to protective chemicals that neutralize them and allow them to be eliminated via bile (and eventually feces) or urine.
Leafy greens
Dark leafy greens such as dandelion greens, arugula, spinach, and kale contain plant chlorophylls, which help remove chemicals, pesticides, and heavy metals from the bloodstream. Chlorophyll, according to preclinical science10, has toxin-binding properties, which can theoretically reduce the toxic burden on your liver.
Lentils
When feces remain in the bowel, toxins can be reabsorbed into your system. So, it's important to get plenty of fiber-rich foods that bind up toxins in the gut and help promote regularity. Try legumes (especially lentils), raspberries, root vegetables, apples, pears, avocados, and almonds.
Salmon
There are so many reasons to get more omega-3 fatty acids in your diet, and the health of your liver is one of them. A recent research review11 found that omega-3 consumption was associated with healthy liver fat levels—specifically, lower liver-fat levels and higher HDL "good" cholesterol levels.
Good sources of these healthy fats include oily fish (e.g., salmon, anchovies, sardines, etc.) for EPA and DHA, and plant-based sources like walnuts and flaxseed for ALA.
Try a form of intermittent fasting.
A nutrient-rich diet is key. But once you've mastered that, you might want to consider intermittent fasting for additional liver detox support. Research suggests that during periods of fasting, cells in the liver produce more of a protein associated with improved sugar metabolism and reduced levels of liver fat called GADD45β.
More research in this area is needed, but a number of experts promote intermittent fasting for a variety of reasons. "I love the power that intermittent fasting can have on the body's natural detox processes," William Cole, D.C., functional medicine expert and bestselling author of Ketotarian, told mbg. "Periods without food give our body [and liver] a chance to repair and clean itself out since it doesn't have to focus on or funnel energy to our digestive system.
“Think of this as your body's chance to leave work and catch up on some house cleaning. One of the cool self-cleaning tools utilized during fasting is something called autophagy, which literally translates to 'self-eating.' When this process is allowed to do its thing, our body's healthy cells gobble up unhealthy cells, leading to a true cellular detox."
Ferira likens autophagy to "spring cleaning, but every day, assuming you're giving your body the tools it needs to get after this all-important cellular clean up."
A good introduction to intermittent fasting is the 16-hour fast, in which you confine all of your daily eating to an eight-hour window and fast for the remaining 16 hours. Try this for a week or two and see if you notice any changes in energy or mood.
For more specific guidance, check out our guide to intermittent fasting meal plans and schedules.
Use liver-supporting supplements strategically.
We've already compiled our favorite liver supplements, but these are some specific nutrients to look for. When shopping for high-quality liver supplements, be wary of specific products that tout themselves as liver detoxes, liver cleanses, and liver flushes. Many of these "cleanses" are harsh on the body and fail to comprehensively support liver function.
That said, there are individual nutrient and plant bioactives that have scientific backing for their ability to support liver health by protecting liver cells, assisting in the filtering and removal of unwanted toxins, stimulating bile production, and more.*
The following supplements are all generally safe, but you should still talk to a health care professional before taking one or more to ensure they don't interfere with your health regimen (e.g., medications).
Milk thistle
One of the most well-known herbal supplements for liver health is milk thistle (silymarin is its MVP bioactive), which is an extract from the seeds of the flowering milk thistle plant.
It has antioxidant and inflammatory response balancing properties and has also been shown to boost glutathione levels12, known as the master antioxidant.*
Look for a milk thistle supplement that's standardized to contain a concentrated dose (e.g., 70 to 80%) of silymarin, and follow the suggested use instructions on the manufacturer's label.
Glutathione
We already mentioned some glutathione-boosting foods you can eat to support your liver, but did you know that targeted supplements with a bioavailable form of glutathione called Setria® can also promote daily glutathione status and ample body stores13 of the "master antioxidant?"*
Glutathione is a critical regulator of oxidative stress, quenching free radicals wherever it goes—including the liver, where it assists in conjugating toxic compounds into neutral ones so they can be easily eliminated from the body.*
Look for a glutathione supplement with 100 or more milligrams of bioavailable glutathione (like Setria®) to bolster sufficient glutathione levels and promote whole-body antioxidant activity.*
Turmeric
Turmeric root and its bioactive curcuminoids have demonstrated hepatoprotective (i.e., good for the liver) properties14 in preclinical animal studies.
The turmeric botanical also helps maintain inflammatory and oxidative balance (thanks to antioxidant properties of turmeric) and promote glutathione production.
Other research15 suggests turmeric helps stimulate the production of bile—the fluid produced by our livers that aids in the digestion of fats within the small intestine. Of course, more research on turmeric and liver health needs to be done on humans before any official recommendations can be made, but things look promising.
Look for a turmeric supplement that shares info on the curcuminoids percent and part of the plant (i.e., root or rhizome) used to source the extract.
NAC
N-acetyl-L-cysteine (aka NAC) is a powerful antioxidant that has been shown to promote oxidative balance16 in the liver and support the essential functions of our detox organs.* As a precursor to the amino acid L-cysteine, NAC also helps stimulate glutathione synthesis17, promotes redox balance throughout the body, and supports liver detoxification efforts.*
For optimal oxidative balance and glutathione production, look for a high-quality NAC supplement that includes a useful dose, for example 500 milligrams or more of the potent antioxidant.*
Vitamin C
If you haven't noticed by now, antioxidant activity is wildly important when it comes to promoting liver health and supporting the body's detoxification efforts day in and day out. And if antioxidant-oxidant balance is the goal (which, it always is), then potent antioxidant vitamin C simply has to be a part of the conversation.
By quenching free radicals and promoting the regeneration of other key antioxidants—such as vitamin E and glutathione18—vitamin C bolsters antioxidant activity and helps regulate oxidative balance19 throughout the body.*
To fight oxidative stress in the liver, look for a vitamin C supplement with efficacious, bioavailable doses of the essential vitamin (i.e., 90 milligrams or more).*
Chlorella
Algae, specifically chlorella, is a powerful chelator, which means it can bind to and help remove heavy metals and other toxins that might otherwise tax your liver.*
Lab studies show that chlorella can absorb 40% of the heavy metals in a test solution within seven days, while animal studies show chlorella helps remove toxins like mercury from the system. As a unique sea vegetable, chlorella also contains several nutrients20 and phytonutrients with antioxidant actions—including vitamin C, chlorophyll, beta-carotene, lutein, and lycopene—so you might consider adding a scoop of chlorella powder to your morning smoothie for a detoxifying boost.*
Activated charcoal
Like chlorella, activated charcoal can help bind to and remove toxins that are circulating in your system. However, it can also bind to minerals and vitamins, so you should take it between meals and away from other supplements.
Furthermore, robust studies have not been done to determine activated charcoal's long-term safety, so consider it a short-term, targeted strategy and partner with your healthcare practitioner on the best approach. If you take other supplements in the morning, consider taking one activated charcoal tablet between lunch and dinner.
Selenium
This important antioxidant mineral is vital to the body's natural detoxification pathways for its free-radical-quenching abilities.* When it comes to liver function, selenium helps reduce the toxicity of heavy metal ions21 (e.g., cadmium and mercury) so they can be effectively removed from the body.*
Additionally, selenium has synergistic relationships with cysteine, glutathione, and other substances with active sulfur groups that help provide a wide range of protective actions and maintain oxidative balance for whole-body health.*
Adults should get at least 55 micrograms of selenium a day through diet and supplementation, but can safely take a more concentrated amount, up to 400 micrograms, to support the body's detox efforts.*
Schedule a daily sweat session.
Sweating helps take some of the detoxification burden off of your liver. According to Wendie Trubow, M.D., functional medicine gynecologist, detoxification is dependent on two critical factors: avoiding additional exposure to toxins and removing toxins that are present in the body.
Ridding the body of the toxins is done through three major pathways. Ferira explains, "While urine (via the kidneys) and poop (via the gut) might immediately come to mind as excretion pathways, the less obvious but no less important route of toxin removal is via sweating (the skin)."
Not only a critical barrier, "the skin is our major detoxification organ, and sweating is the best way to get the toxins out of our body," Trubow says. Additionally, exercise boosts your body's glutathione production, which aids in detoxification.*
If you don't exercise already, then embrace whatever movement brings you joy and works with your schedule. Start with something like walking and build up to 30 minutes of aerobic activity per day.
Strength training can also be helpful. In addition to a variety of movement activities, sweating can be promoted via far infrared saunas, steam, or Epsom salt baths.
Practice self-care on the regular.
Too much stress in your life can negatively affect all facets of your well-being (including your liver) and contribute to internal oxidative stress22.
To optimize your mental and physical well-being, it's in your best interest to address unchecked stress and adopt healthy habits that promote calm in your life.
Something as simple as an aromatherapy bath once or twice a week can do the trick. Try this detox bath recipe featuring ginger, Epsom salts, baking soda, and a few drops of your favorite essential oil—it will soothe your senses, relieve achy joints, and help you sweat out some toxins.
No time for a soak session? Dry brushing and hot towel scrubbing are two more soothing and detoxifying bathroom rituals that promote calm, as well as lymphatic circulation, which helps flush toxins from the body.
Targeted nutritional approaches can help promote calm too.
"Calming botanicals that nourish our extensive endocannabinoid system like full-spectrum hemp oil, and adaptogens like ashwagandha that improve our stress resilience are also incredibly useful "levers" to pull in order to stress less,"* explains Ferira.
Quite simply, anything that brings you joy is a form of self-care. Whether that's yoga, deep breathing, walking your dog, watching a show on Netflix, or even getting rid of a bunch of old junk in your closet (think Marie Kondo's KonMari method), it's crucial that you make the time.
Summary
The takeaway
Ultimately, a liver cleanse or detox is a lifestyle change. There's no magic bullet when it comes to a liver cleanse or detox—and anything marketed as such (ahem, a liver flush) is rightfully questioned.
However, there are a number of small, research-backed actions you can take to reduce your liver's workload and promote overall health. Incorporate some of the suggestions above (preferably under the guidance of your health care provider), and over time, your body and liver will thank you.
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