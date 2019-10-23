For starters, there are two forms of betaine: Betaine hydrochloride is a supplement used for indigestion, and betaine anhydrous, the form we're talking about here, promotes heart and liver health.

A naturally occurring compound, betaine anhydrous is composed of the amino acid glycine and three methyl groups. In the body, its primary role is as a methyl donor, transferring those extra methyl groups to other compounds. This is important for keeping the metabolism running smoothly and supporting liver detoxification.

Betaine is often talked about as a pair with its more mainstream sidekick choline, an essential nutrient often included with B-complex vitamins. Famous for redeeming the reputation of egg yolks, which contain high amounts of choline, it is crucial for cognitive health and liver function. Perhaps more importantly, though, it is the precursor of betaine, which means, in the body, choline is transformed into betaine. Many of the health benefits credited to choline are actually due to its role in betaine production.

Beyond churning out betaine from choline, betaine can easily be found in supplements and powders. You can also find it in beets, quinoa, oats, flour, and other cereal grains as well as the highest naturally occurring source of betaine, wheat germ.