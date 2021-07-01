The 5 Best At-Home Infrared Saunas, According To Functional Medicine Experts

If you're no stranger to mbg, then you know stress is a complex topic. That's because, while we understand chronic stress can do our bodies harm, we also know small, strategic stressors can actually be beneficial.

The concept, called hormesis (which you can read all about here), states that periodic stressors will trigger a cellular response that may slow aging, better equip you to manage future stress, and enhance overall health. Case in point: infrared sauna therapy.

Compared to traditional saunas, which use some form of physical heat (wood or stones heated by fire, gas, or electricity) to raise the temperature, infrared saunas rely on infrared light, a wavelength invisible to the human eye that presents itself through heat. To dig a little bit deeper into the benefits of infrared sauna therapy, mbg chatted with functional medicine experts who share their thoughts and the best at-home options to buy.