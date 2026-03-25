The 5 Best At-Home Infrared Saunas, According To Functional Medicine Experts

7 Best At-Home Infrared Saunas Based On Expert Insight, Research, And Testing
A staple in spas, fitness centers, and longevity centers, infrared saunas are the best way to unlock the benefits of heat therapy without undergoing the often suffocating heat of traditional saunas.
By opting for infrared light—which penetrates your skin to heat your core from within—these saunas let you get the same perks—pain relief1, enhanced muscle recovery2, skin health3, and even improved cardiovascular function, to name a few, as their traditional counterparts at temperatures closer to 140 degrees Farenheit (rather than 180 degrees Farenheit).
Knowing the benefits of infrared saunas, it's understandable that more people want regular access to their own infrared sauna at home, but not all saunas are made equal.
- Best low-EMF: Sun Home Luminar™ Outdoor Full-Spectrum Infrared Sauna (from $13,899)
- Best personal sauna: Sunlighten Solo System Personal Sauna (price varies)
- Best full-spectrum: HigherDOSE Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna ($8,999)
- Best with red light: Sun Home Eclipse™ 4-Person Red Light & Infrared Sauna ($13,099)
- Best portable infrared sauana: SaunaSpace Luminati Infrared Sauna ($3,900)
- Best blanket: Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket ($699)
We spoke with health experts to determine what makes the best infrared sauna—and then tested our top options to find what infrared saunas are worth the high price tag.
Our final selects are our favorite options on the market for those seeking a durable, easy-to-clean option with electromagnetic or EMF shielding capabilities. (The potential adverse effects of EMF are still being studied, but our picks minimize exposure out of caution). And yes, every one of these infrared saunas will make you sweat!
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
Sun Home Luminar™ Outdoor 5-Person Full-Spectrum Infrared Sauna
- Number of people
- 5
- Type of light
- Full-spectrum infrared
- Maximum heat
- 160 degrees Fahrenheit
- Indoor or outdoor
- Outdoor
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Low EMF
No tools required for setup
Can pre-program sauna sessions
Cons
5-person design better for 3 or 4
We love that this design from Sun Home Saunas blocks all EMFs (frequencies below 300 hertz) and ELFs (extremely low frequency fields between 3 to 30 hertz) using patented EMF shield blocking technology.
The best part? The heaters warm up quickly and can go up to 160 degrees Fahrenheit to fully envelope your body in heat.
This pick is also available in two, three, or four person designs. All wood is eco-friendly and non-toxic, and the device requires no power tools for assembly.
There's built-in medical grade chromotherapy and a 24-hour timer to pre-program sauna sessions.
What our testers say
What our testers say
Over the past five months our tester has been using this sauna at his home for 20 to 25 minutes per session, three days a week—and you could say he's a big fan. The sauna is clearly top-quality and the setup was time consuming (about two and a half hours) but simple.
Since he started using the sauna, our tester has experienced a significant improvement in his shoulder pain. He also feels a general improvement in his well-being every time he uses the sauna.
Aside from the clear benefits, our tester loves all the extra features the Luminar offers such as Bluetooth compatibility and chromotherapy. He particularly enjoys the accompanying app, which allows him to start up the sauna from inside his home so it's all ready for him to use when he gets outside.
Sunlighten Solo System
- Number of people
- 1
- Type of light
- Far-infrared
- Dimensions
- 69" x 28" x 18"
- Maximum heat
- 150°F
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Five-zone heated design
Optional chromotherapy
Selected by functional medicine experts
Cons
Far-infrared light only
Want to reap the benefits of infrared saunas but don’t have the space for an entire at-home unit?
Our testers chose this genius solo sauna system just for you. We love its five-zone design, which allows you to customize your experience and adjust the temperature for different areas of your body.
The Sunlighten dome utilizes five zone-based digital heaters and the pad contains four digital heaters. Each zone heats up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit and can be adjusted based on your preferences.
What's more, this portable sauna offers chromotherapy, with 16 colors, four color-changing modes, and four brightness/intensity settings.
What our testers say
What our testers say
Our tester, Ciara Ciez, has been using the Sunlight sauna pod for about a year and a half at least once a week—and the biggest impacts have been reduced stress levels and decreased inflammation.
She loves having the option to multitask while using the sauna pod, but tends to take it as an opportunity to zone out and listen to a podcast or relaxing sounds.
A session in this sauna pod is like a more gentle detox than a workout, but still feels like you’re releasing toxins. We also love the chromotherapy aspect, particularly the anti-inflammatory blue light.
Tester tip: Make sure to properly cover the opening so the pod doesn’t lose heat.
What experts say
What experts say
The Sunlighten Solo System portable sauna was recommended to mindbodygreen by Functional medicine expert Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP and is a longtime favorite of functional medicine doctor Mark Hyman, M.D.
"I have found infrared saunas to be very effective in reducing the stress response and creating balance in the autonomic nervous system," Hyman says in his Sunlighten review.
"I have personally benefited from Sunlighten sauna therapy and feel it can be integrated into anyone's wellness plan."
These beds are "top of the line, super effective, and beautiful," Cole says. "Sunlighten saunas have been a great tool in the protocols I develop for [my patients] over the years," he adds.
And he's not the only one. Experts like Dave Asprey and Dr. Amy Meyers have given Sunlighten saunas their stamp of approval, too.
HigherDOSE Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna
- Number Of people
- 2 or 3
- Type Of light
- Full spectrum
- Dimensions
- 3-person: 71" x 48" x 77"; 2-person: 52" x 48" x 77"
- Maximum heat
- 158 degrees
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Chromotherapy
Built-in sound system, bluetooth connectivity and device holder/charger
Durable design
2- and 3-person options
Cons
Remote can be finnicky
From the moment we saw the HigherDOSE Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna’s wooden exterior and mahogany interior, we were impressed by its top-tier quality.
We love that this pick uses low EMF carbon heaters to raise your body temperature within minutes—and it comes with all the bells and whistles.
You can choose from a two or three person design, both of which have built-in chromotherapy, a bluetooth-compatible entertainment system, and a swivel iPad holder.
Infrared and full spectrum heaters on the back, side, and front walls (plus on the floo!) help evenly spread the heat throughout.
We love that this sauna is easy to clean (simply wipe down excess sweat with the brand's cleaner or your own), and that it comes with a 5-year warranty.
What our tester says
What our tester says
Our commerce editor, Carleigh Ferrante, and our founder, Colleen Wachob, are big fans of the brand’s infrared sauna blanket, so it was only a matter of time before we tested the HigherDOSE Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna.
According to our tester, Natalie Goldberg, this is the crème de la crème of at-home infrared saunas. She was “sweating profusely within minutes” during her first use, and particularly appreciated the speakers inside the sauna.
Goldberg's favorite feature is the ability to choose the benefits you want to focus on, using the various light settings. She selected yellow for its skin-clearing benefits, which she noted really seemed to work on her dry skin. In fact, she loved it so much that she now visits the brand’s NYC studio for weekly sessions.
What the science says
What the science says
As a full spectrum infrared sauna, this sauna uses a combination of near-, mid-, and far-infrared heat to bolster its benefits. Research has linked far-infrared sauna use with faster muscle recovery after exercise, improved cardiovascular health, and decreased chronic pain.
Eclipse™ 4-Person Red Light & Infrared Sauna by Sun Home Sauna
- Number Of People
- Up to 4
- Type of light
- Full‑spectrum infrared & red light
- Dimensions
- ~94.4″ L × 55.1″ D × 76.7″ H
- Maximum heat
- 165 °F
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Combines infrared heat & full-spectrum red light therapy
Seats four comfortably with removable benches
Low-EMF design for safer sessions
Includes chromotherapy lighting, Bluetooth sound, and app controls
Made from eco-friendly, non-toxic wood
Cons
High price compared to basic 4-person saunas
Requires a 240 V circuit and significant floor space
Heat-up time can be slow in cooler rooms
Another pick from Sun Home Saunas, the Eclipse pulls double duty, pairing deep infrared heat with full-spectrum red light therapy that uses targeted wavelengths—like 630nm and 660nm—to support skin rejuvenation, boost collagen production, and promote faster muscle recovery.
The best part? The red light panels and heaters work simultaneously, reaching up to 160 degrees Fahrenheit while delivering clinically relevant light exposure that penetrates below the skin’s surface for more effective, whole-body benefits.
This pick is also available in a spacious four-person layout, crafted with eco-friendly, non-toxic wood and designed for simple assembly without the need for power tools.
There’s also built-in chromotherapy, a 24-hour timer for easy session scheduling, and a dual-action setup that blends heat and light therapy into one elevated, spa-like experience.
What science & experts say
What science & experts say
While traditional infrared saunas focus primarily on heat, this design goes a step further by layering in full-spectrum red light therapy, delivering both thermal and light-based benefits in a single session.
By combining infrared heat with targeted red light wavelengths, it creates a dual-response effect—supporting circulation and detoxification while also stimulating collagen production, muscle recovery, and cellular repair beneath the skin.
What’s more, this double-duty approach elevates the overall experience, turning a standard sauna session into a more comprehensive wellness ritual that targets both how you feel and how you function.
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
Infrared Sauna Blanket by Bon Charge
- Unfolded length
- 71 inches
- Max temperature
- 176 degrees Fahrenheit
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Storage bag for easy transport
Heats up quickly
High maximum temperature (176 degrees Fahrenheit)
Cons
Heavy
Our team has been singing the praises of infrared saunas for a long time now. Unfortunately, most of us don’t have the space for an entire in-home unit. Our solve? The best infrared sauna blankets.
A great option for anyone limited on space, this Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket heats up quicker than any other we’ve tried.
We love how easy this sauna blanket is to operate: You'll simply use the attached remote control to set the temperature and duration, then let the blanket work its magic.
While sauna blankets are inherently a bit heavy, this one does come with a carrying case that makes it easy to store (and much easier to transport than a full sauna).
What our testers say
What our testers say
This blanket is the top pick of our commerce editor, Carleigh Ferrante, who says she doesn’t remember life before it.
She loves how easy it is to operate and notes that, while she doesn’t sweat easily, this blanket leaves her drenched.
After testing the Bon Charge Sauna Blanket for months, we’d recommend it to anyone who wants to dip their toe into the healing benefits of saunas, but doesn’t have the space for an entire unit in their home.
Where others leave something to be desired, this blanket makes our tester feel like she’s just released every last toxin.
What science & experts say
What science & experts say
While infrared sauna blankets don’t fully envelope you in heat the way an infrared sauna does, they still offer similar benefits (e.g. reducing pain and improving cardiovascular health).
By warming the body with infrared heat, sauna blankets promote a state of healthy stress (AKA hormesis) which triggers a cellular response that may improve stress management and slow down aging.
What’s more, health experts such as Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, and Dave Asprey have touted the benefits of infrared sauna blankets in their own well-being practices.
The best infrared saunas, per research & expert insight
We're committed to recommending the best possible products, and the below at-home infrared saunas are top picks based on extensive research and expert insight.
We're in the process of hunting them down to test out for ourselves, but feel confident keeping them on our list in the meantime.
- Image by mbg creative
SaunaSpace Luminati Infrared Sauna
- Heat source
- Infrared
- Max temperature
- 120 degrees Fahrenheit
- Warranty
- 10-year
- Return policy
- 100 days
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Portable & packable design
Machine-washable organic cotton cover
Sustainable materials
Cons
Stool can be uncomfortable over long periods
If you don't have the space to keep an infrared sauna set up permanently, this portable unit from SaunaSpace is an excellent option.
We picked this portable infrared sauna for its simple assembly (no tools required!) and customizable experience. It's wheelchair accessible and has four bulbs with four adjustable levels of intensity.
We love this sauna's packable design and the fact that it utilizes full-spectrum low-EMF infrared heat.
It's a great option for those who prioritize sustainability, as the sauna panel and stool are made with American basswood and the tent is made from hypoallergenic organic cotton.
The SaunaSpace Luminati Infrared Sauna comes with an infrared sauna panel, bamboo grounding mat, sauna stool, and canvas tent.
What science & experts say
What science & experts say
This sauna brand comes recommended by holistic medicine doctor Leland Stillman, M.D. The four bulbs combine near-infrared light (which doesn't penetrate skin cells, emits the most heat, and support tissue repair) with far-infrared light (which penetrates skin cells to raise the body's surface temperature and support cardiovascular health).
How we tested & selected the best infrared saunas
Expert Insight
Our team did extensive research and spoke with many experts about the benefits of infrared saunas and how to pick the best infrared sauna. We used this insight to narrow down our selections before testing the saunas.
Testing
We spent months visiting spas, wellness practices, and fitness studios to test the best infrared saunas. Some team members even tested these saunas in their own home! We evaluated each based on effectiveness, design, features, maintenance, and overall experience.
Low EMF
Exposure to Electromagnetic Fields (EMF) from infrared light has been flagged by some consumer groups, so we opted for brands using low-EMF tech when possible.
Quality
Infrared saunas are an investment in your health and well-being, and we're dedicated to finding products that will stand the test of time. We focused on brands that are transparent about their product's materials and certifications.
Ready to purchase a sauna of your own? Price, features, warranty, and size are all important factors to keep in mind.
Benefits of an infrared sauna
- Better sleep quality
- Improved energy
- Pain relief1
- Enhanced muscle recovery2
- Improved skin health3
- Improved cardiovascular function
According to psychiatrist and doctor of osteopathic medicine Roxanna Namavar, D.O., one major benefit of infrared saunas is that they're more tolerable to people sensitive to heat.
You can put the right amount of stress on your body to trigger hormesis, without feeling as hot as you would in a traditional sauna.
Hormesis is the concept that periodic stressors—like a session in an infrared light saunas—trigger a cellular response that may slow aging, help you manage future stress, and enhance overall health. In other words: It’s the good kind of stress.
"When we stress our hormones out a little bit, we get great results in the long term. It's a concept written extensively in medicine," functional medicine doctor and mindbodygreen Collective member Amy Shah, M.D., says.
Exercise or intermittent fasting are two examples, Shah explains, noting that "saunas are another stressor with beneficial downstream effects."
Some of those downstream benefits may include better sleep quality and improved energy.
And, though more research is needed to back up these claims, one small study found that participants experienced an increase in melatonin production4 and better sleep quality following infrared light therapy, leading to greater athletic endurance.
Summary
How do infrared saunas work?
Compared to traditional saunas, which use physical heat (wood or stones heated by fire, gas, or electricity) to raise the temperature, infrared saunas rely on infrared light.
Infrared light is invisible to the human eye and presents itself to humans through heat. In an infrared sauna, the wavelengths penetrate the skin3 and warm your core body temperature.
This allows infrared saunas to stay at a lower—and more comfortable—temperature than their traditional counterparts.
You'll only need to go to about 140 degrees Fahrenheit in an infrared sauna to warm your core temperature to the same level as a traditional sauna would at about 185 degrees Fahrenheit.
Summary
Infrared saunas work by using infrared lights to emit radiant heat, which is absorbed directly by the body. Unlike traditional saunas that heat the air around you, infrared saunas penetrate deeper into the skin.
How much does an infrared sauna cost?
If you're hoping to add an infrared saunas in your space, be prepared to pay a couple thousand dollars. The saunas on our list start at $699 for a sauna blanket and go up to nearly $7,500.
The average price for infrared saunas on our list is about $5,000.
One way to save money is by opting for a personal or portable infrared sauna.
These downsized versions won't take up as much space and tend to be almost half the cost of their counterparts.
Another hack? Infrared saunas blankets. These tend to be less than $1,000 but still offer the same infrared technology—including low EMF options.
What is the best infrared sauna brand?
We've spent a lot of time researching and testing the best infrared sauna brands, and some of our favorites include Sun Home Saunas, Sunlighten, SaunaSpace, and HigherDOSE.
Ultimately, your desired features and budget will play the biggest role in the right infrared sauna brand for you. That said, we feel good about recommending the products offered by these trusted brands.
How to use an infrared sauna
There are a few things to keep in mind when starting your at-home infrared sauna practice.
Experts have given various recommendations for how to use an infrared sauna (including this science-backed guide). See below for a few tips to get you started.
- Read the instructions for your particular machine carefully
- Choose a temperature that works for you. If you aren't sure what this is, speak with your doctor to determine what's best.
- You’ll be sweating out a ton of fluids, so it’s important to stay hydrated. Always drink a sufficient amount of water before and after using your sauna.
- Go in with clean skin. Many people even like using a dry brush to exfoliate beforehand, which helps get your blood flowing, too.
- Experts have recommended using a sauna after a workout, as it will help increase your blood flow and relax your muscles.
- If you’re new to the practice start with shorter 10 to 20 minute sessions to help your body acclimate to the hot temperatures.
- Find a time of day that's best for you, when you'll be able to relax and disconnect.
FAQ:
Which is better far infrared or full-spectrum sauna?
A far infrared sauna uses only far infrared heat. While there are many suggested benefits to far infrared heat on its own, full spectrum is better because it emits near, mid, and far infrared heat. HigherDOSE is our pick for the best full spectrum infrared sauna.
Which infrared sauna has the lowest EMF?
Electromagnetic fields are emitted by all technology, and it's one of the concerns tossed out by shoppers when comparing modern infrared saunas versus their traditional counterparts.
We’ve chosen the Clearlight Sanctuary sauna as the best low-EMF option. The brand blocks all EMFs (frequencies below 300 hertz), as well as ELFs (between 3 and 30 hertz).
Are infrared saunas worth the money?
Many people who buy an infrared sauna see it as an investment in their longevity and health. If you’re still debating whether to purchase an infrared sauna, you should test one out at a local gym or sauna before buying—or try a more affordable alternative such as an infrared sauna blanket before making the commitment.
Are infrared saunas safe?
While more research is necessary to bolster the many potential benefits of saunas, Namavar says there are "no negative effects from utilizing infrared therapy,” based on current understanding.
"Studies have looked at the impact of infrared saunas on conditions such as high blood pressure, congestive heart failure, dementia/Alzheimer's disease, headache, type 2 diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis, and found evidence of benefit," Namavar adds.
The takeaway
Widely recommended by functional medicine experts, the best infrared saunas offer potential benefits such as improved sleep, enhanced endurance, and faster recovery.
If you're tight on space or are looking for a cheaper option, a blanket or portable sauna might be right for you—but if you're ready to go all out, we recommend the HigherDOSE Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna as the best infrared sauna overall.
Additional reporting by Abby Moore.