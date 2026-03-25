The 5 Best At-Home Infrared Saunas, According To Functional Medicine Experts

Over the past five months our tester has been using this sauna at his home for 20 to 25 minutes per session, three days a week—and you could say he's a big fan. The sauna is clearly top-quality and the setup was time consuming (about two and a half hours) but simple.

Since he started using the sauna, our tester has experienced a significant improvement in his shoulder pain. He also feels a general improvement in his well-being every time he uses the sauna.

Aside from the clear benefits, our tester loves all the extra features the Luminar offers such as Bluetooth compatibility and chromotherapy. He particularly enjoys the accompanying app, which allows him to start up the sauna from inside his home so it's all ready for him to use when he gets outside.

Read our full Luminar review here.