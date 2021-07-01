The 5 Best At-Home Infrared Saunas, According To Functional Medicine Experts

The Best At-Home Infrared Saunas, According To Functional Medicine Experts
If you're no stranger to mbg, then you know stress is a complex topic. That's because, while we understand chronic stress can do our bodies harm, we also know small, strategic stressors can actually be beneficial.
The concept, called hormesis (which you can read all about here), states that periodic stressors will trigger a cellular response that may slow aging, better equip you to manage future stress, and enhance overall health. Case in point: infrared sauna therapy.
Compared to traditional saunas, which use some form of physical heat (wood or stones heated by fire, gas, or electricity) to raise the temperature, infrared saunas rely on infrared light, a wavelength invisible to the human eye that presents itself through heat. To dig a little bit deeper into the benefits of infrared sauna therapy, mbg chatted with functional medicine experts who share their thoughts and the best at-home options to buy.
What are the benefits of an infrared sauna?
Infrared technology relies on light waves, so it can penetrate the skin and warm up your core temperature directly; whereas, traditional saunas warm up the entire room before the warmth even reaches your skin. Meaning in order to reach the same level of efficacy, an infrared sauna can stay at a lower—and more comfortable—temperature than its traditional counterpart (~140 degrees F. vs. ~185 degrees). So one major benefit, according to psychiatrist and doctor of osteopathic medicine Roxanna Namavar, D.O., is that infrared saunas are more tolerable to people sensitive to heat, while still putting the body under just the right amount of stress.
“When we stress our hormones out a little bit we get great results in the long term. It’s a concept written extensively in medicine,” functional medicine doctor and mbg Collective member Amy Shah, M.D., tells us. Exercise or intermittent fasting are two examples, Shah explains, noting that "saunas are another stressor with beneficial downstream effects.”
Functional Nutrition Coaching
Advice from the world’s top doctors and experts, at your fingertips.
Some of those benefits may include better sleep quality and improved energy. Though more research is needed to back up these claims, one small study found that participants experienced an increase in melatonin production and better sleep quality following infrared light therapy, which ultimately led to greater athletic endurance.
"Studies have looked at the impact of infrared saunas on conditions such as high blood pressure, congestive heart failure, dementia/Alzheimer's disease, headache, type 2 diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis, and found evidence of benefit," Namavar says. While more research is necessary to bolster these findings, Namavar notes, based on current understanding, there are "no negative effects from utilizing infrared therapy."
If you're thinking about trying sauna therapy, we recommend chatting with your doctor to find out if it's the right tool for you. Whether your doctor recommends it for specific health reasons, or you're interested in saunas for the spa-like self care benefits, here are some of the best at-home options on the market:
Best Overall: Sunlighten Solo System Personal Sauna
The Sunlighten Solo System personal sauna was recommended to mbg by functional medicine expert Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, and is a long-time favorite of functional medicine doctor Mark Hyman, M.D. "I have found infrared saunas to be very effective in reducing the stress response and creating balance in the autonomic nervous system," Hyman says in his Sunlighten review. "I have personally benefited from Sunlighten sauna therapy and feel it can be integrated into anyone's wellness plan."
These beds are “top of the line, super effective, and beautiful,” Cole tells mbg. “Sunlighten saunas have been a great tool in the protocols I develop for [my patients] over the years,” he adds.
Solo System Personal Sauna, Sunlighten ($3,146)
Best portable: SaunaSpace Luminati Infrared Sauna
This portable option from SaunaSpace comes highly recommended by holistic medicine doctor Leland Stillman, M.D. The materials are hypoallergenic and sustainable. Plus, it's easy to break down and set back up, so it's not confined to one room.
Their bulbs combine near infrared light (which emits the most heat, without penetrating skin cells, to support tissue repair), and far infrared light (which penetrates skin cells in order to raise the body's surface temperature and support cardiovascular health), creating a full-spectrum sauna with multiple benefits.
Luminati Infrared Sauna, SaunaSpace ($2,999.99 to $3,499.99)
Best blanket: HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket
Along with Sunlighten, Cole says "I've also been using, and recommending to my patients, HigherDose's Sauna Blanket...no matter where I'm staying—I even take it with me to hotels!" Though the blanket only offers far infrared rays (compared to full-spectrum), this is still a great option "if you are looking for something more mobile and lower cost," Cole says.
Infrared Sauna Blanket, HigherDOSE ($499)
Best Two-Person: Clearlight Sanctuary 2 Sauna
Another recommendation from Stillman, Clearlight saunas use both far infrared light and a full-spectrum heating system. The interior contains an ergonomic bench, as well as ambient lighting (you can choose from one of 12 colors) to really get you in the comfort zone. And because sharing is caring, we suggest the Sanctuary 2 sauna—fit for two!
Sanctuary 2 Sauna, Clearlight ($6,399 to $6,799)
Best budget: SereneLife One Person Sauna
While this SereneLife sauna wasn't recommended by an expert, it earned a spot on our list thanks to glowing reviews and more accessible price: "After several times of using this, it has really helped with my sore muscles. It’s very relaxing and customer service has been extremely helpful," reviewer Melissa D. Ward writes on Amazon.
"The sauna is amazing. I purchased it for recovery after my workouts and for relaxation. It heats up quickly and is comfortable to sit in," another customer writes. The sauna reaches 140 degrees F., and comes with a remote control so you can easily adjust the temperature and time spent in the heat.
One Person Infrared Sauna, SereneLife ($199.99)