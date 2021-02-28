A range of very different habits and substances fall under the umbrella of "hormetic stressors," but they activate similar processes. "Some of the same systems are turned on whether you're taking a cold plunge or eating broccoli sprouts," says Rountree. Pretty cool, but how does it work? Surprisingly, oxidative stress seems to be one of the big underlying mechanisms.

Most of the hormetic stressors mentioned above—from HIIT exercise to certain phytonutrients—actually generate low levels of free radicals in the body. This may sound bad, but here's why it's not: Our mitochondria, which are responsible for producing the energy our cells require to function, actually generate more copies of themselves in the presence of some free radicals, says Rountree. As you get older, you tend to lose mitochondria (in fact, it's a hallmark of aging), which can leave you tired and without the energy to optimally fuel cellular processes. So, by stimulating mitochondrial biogenesis, you can enhance both short- and long-term health.

The bursts of oxidative stress generated by hormesis also influence a variety of cellular signaling pathways, including one involving the transcription factor Nrf-2. (Transcription factors are proteins that bind to DNA to activate genes.) The presence of free radicals prevents Nrf-2 proteins from breaking down as quickly. This means more Nrf-2 can travel into the nucleus of cells, where it binds to DNA and triggers the production of powerful antioxidant enzymes like glutathione (the body's "master antioxidant") and phase II detoxification enzymes. These enzymes, in turn, make the body more efficient at neutralizing toxins and high levels of oxidative stress. So, oddly enough, by triggering a little oxidative stress now, hormetic stressors can help you neutralize more oxidative stress later.

Nrf-2 is just one example of how hormesis boosts health. Other hormetic cellular pathways include AMPK, FOXO3, SIRT1, and mTOR—many of which are activated simultaneously and have overlapping effects (some of which are described here).