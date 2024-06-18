Most of the hormetic stressors mentioned above—from HIIT exercise to certain phytonutrients—actually generate low levels of free radicals in the body. This may sound bad, but here's why it's not: Our mitochondria, which are responsible for producing the energy our cells require to function, actually generate more copies of themselves in the presence of some free radicals, says Rountree. As you get older, you tend to lose mitochondria (in fact, it's a hallmark of aging), which can leave you tired and without the energy to optimally fuel cellular processes. So, by stimulating mitochondrial biogenesis, you can enhance both short- and long-term health.