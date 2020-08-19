mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Motivation

Two Fitness Tips To Promote Longevity, From An Exercise Physiologist

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Two Types Of Workouts To Promote Longevity, From An Exercise Physiologist

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

August 19, 2020 — 11:08 AM

Exercising can have powerful impacts on brain health and memory function, which can help prevent age-related neurodegenerative disorders. While prioritizing any type of physical activity can go a long way, exercise physiologist Ben Greenfield recommends two specific exercise tips to help promote longevity. 

1. Engage your fast-twitch muscles. 

The fast-twitch muscles are involved in activities like sprinting, jumping, or strength training. In a mindbodygreen podcast episode, Greenfield says “It turns out that the fast-twitch powerful, explosive muscles are more favorable for overall longevity.” 

This doesn’t necessarily mean you have to engage in powerlifting or speed races. “You can do very short, powerful, quick, explosive exercises with bodyweight only,” he explains. These exercises are commonly referred to as high-intensity interval training (HIIT) routines.

Advertisement

2. Change up your workouts. 

Greenfield recommends alternating these fast-twitch exercises with slow-twitch exercises throughout the week. The slow exercises can include long distance jogging, walking, swimming, or lifting light weights.

On the HIIT days, he recommends doing 7- to 10-minute exercises, where you’re moving very quickly and explosively, for 30 seconds on and 15 seconds off. Example moves include plyometrics, lunges, explosive pushups, etc. Here's a few HIIT workout routines for extra guidance.

Research has shown combing both types of exercise (and working out for at least 150 minutes each week) is the best way to support longevity. Endurance exercises, including HIIT programs, promote healthy aging by strengthening cardiorespiratory fitness. Strength training, even with light weights, can slow the loss of muscle mass, which naturally occurs in the aging process.

Bottom Line.

Activating fast-twitch muscles through HIIT workouts and incorporating light strength training helps keep the body physically and mentally fit, which can help promote healthy aging and, ultimately, longevity.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Routines

A 10-Minute Pilates Workout That Targets Your Legs & Deep Core

Marcia Meade
A 10-Minute Pilates Workout That Targets Your Legs & Deep Core
Motivation

It's Time To Stop Neglecting This Crucial Part Of Your Strength Workouts

Kristine Thomason
It's Time To Stop Neglecting This Crucial Part Of Your Strength Workouts
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

What Is A Health Coach & How Do I Know If It's The Right Job For Me?

Abby Moore
What Is A Health Coach & How Do I Know If It's The Right Job For Me?
Beauty

So, "Skin Fasting" Is A Thing, But Is It Safe? We Asked The Experts

Jamie Schneider
So, "Skin Fasting" Is A Thing, But Is It Safe? We Asked The Experts
Functional Food

Corn Isn't Always Bad: Nutritionists Share The Healthiest Way To Eat It

Abby Moore
Corn Isn't Always Bad: Nutritionists Share The Healthiest Way To Eat It
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Climate Change

Phasing Out This One Thing Could Cut Global Temps By Nearly Half A Degree

Emma Loewe
Phasing Out This One Thing Could Cut Global Temps By Nearly Half A Degree
Beauty

Are You Showering In Hard Water? Here's A Quick Test To Find Out

Jamie Schneider
Are You Showering In Hard Water? Here's A Quick Test To Find Out
Love

4 Forms Of Passive-Aggressive Behavior In A Marriage + How To Change It

Weena Cullins, LCMFT
4 Forms Of Passive-Aggressive Behavior In A Marriage + How To Change It
Mental Health

We Need To Specifically Label Our Emotions: A Psychologist Shares How

Jason Wachob
We Need To Specifically Label Our Emotions: A Psychologist Shares How
Recipes

How To Make Perfect Rice, According To A Japanese Chef

Harumi Kurihara
How To Make Perfect Rice, According To A Japanese Chef
Beauty

How To Grow Your Hair Out: 6 Tips For Long, Healthy Strands, From Experts

Jamie Schneider
How To Grow Your Hair Out: 6 Tips For Long, Healthy Strands, From Experts
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/fitness-tips-for-longevity

Your article and new folder have been saved!