mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

Study Finds An Exercise Prescription To Improve Brain Health

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Woman Running on a Treadmill at the Gym

Image by spyderskidoo / Getty Images

February 4, 2020 — 0:15 AM

Studies have proven certain diets, regular exercise, and access to nature have protective benefits when it comes to the brain. Despite that extensive research, Alzheimer's disease (AD) is still incurable. According to new findings, though, prescribing regular aerobic training might be an effective treatment.

A study published in Brain Plasticity found regular aerobic exercise not only improves physical health, but also improves cognitive functioning, which might protect against AD

Researchers studied 23 adults with genetic predispositions for AD. All participants led sedentary lives prior to the study and were split into two groups to test the effects of aerobic exercise. 

One half was educated on maintaining an active lifestyle, but weren’t given tools to hold them accountable. The other half received personal training, doing moderately intense treadmill exercise, three times a week for six months. 

Because the exercises weren’t high-intensity and participants weren’t expected to work out every day, the practices proved to be sustainable. Following the six months with a trainer, the active training group spent less time being sedentary than before. They also improved their body’s ability to stay oxygenated during prolonged physical exercise (called cardiorespiratory fitness or CRF). 

Less expected—but arguably more promising—were the improvements in cognitive functioning, including planning, focusing attention, remembering instructions, and successfully multi-tasking.

Though the brain benefits and CRF improvements might seem like two separate effects, they are actually correlated. Enhanced CRF was linked to a boost in brain glucose metabolism in the posterior cingulate cortex, a part of the brain associated with AD.

"This research shows that a lifestyle behavior—regular aerobic exercise—can potentially enhance brain and cognitive functions that are particularly sensitive to the disease,” said lead researcher Ozioma C. Okonkwo, PhD. 

Though the study is relevant and promising to people with a family history of AD, the research will need to be conducted on a larger group to confirm the results. “If these findings are replicated,” said lead author Max Gaitán, MEd, “they would have a tremendous impact on quality of later life, providing individuals with more years of independent living, active engagement with loved ones, and building memories.”

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Groggy In The Morning? Researchers Find This Little Change May Help

Sarah Regan
Groggy In The Morning? Researchers Find This Little Change May Help
Integrative Health

Scientists Find Connection Between Protein-Rich Foods & Heart Health

Sarah Regan
Scientists Find Connection Between Protein-Rich Foods & Heart Health
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Personal Growth

I Bake When I'm Angry: Here's How It Helps Me Harness My Rage

Charlotte Druckman
I Bake When I'm Angry: Here's How It Helps Me Harness My Rage
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is In — And Monday Is A Big Day In The Stars

The AstroTwins
Your Weekly Horoscope Is In — And Monday Is A Big Day In The Stars
Sex

7 Lessons From A Sex Therapist On How To Create Your Sexual Potential

Nan Wise, Ph.D, MSW, M.A., LCSW, CST
7 Lessons From A Sex Therapist On How To Create Your Sexual Potential
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

The 4 Biggest Things We Get Wrong About Stress, From A Psychologist

Eliza Sullivan
The 4 Biggest Things We Get Wrong About Stress, From A Psychologist
Change-Makers

This Fully-Biodegradable Sneaker Is A Step Toward A Smaller Footprint

Eliza Sullivan
This Fully-Biodegradable Sneaker Is A Step Toward A Smaller Footprint
Change-Makers

Why Naj Austin Created Ethel's Club, A Wellness Space For People Of Color

Amari D. Pollard
Why Naj Austin Created Ethel's Club, A Wellness Space For People Of Color
Recipes

Baked Feta Just Hits Different: How To Make This Soft, Creamy Side Dish

Yasmin Fahr
Baked Feta Just Hits Different: How To Make This Soft, Creamy Side Dish
Mental Health

How Barbie Can Teach Girls About The Power Of Meditation & Self-Care

Christina Coughlin
How Barbie Can Teach Girls About The Power Of Meditation & Self-Care
Functional Food

The One Spice This Expert Wants You To Add To Your Spice Rack

Christina Coughlin
The One Spice This Expert Wants You To Add To Your Spice Rack
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/study-finds-exercise-prescription-to-improve-brain-health

Your article and new folder have been saved!