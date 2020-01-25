mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

Living Near Green Spaces Can Reduce Risk Of Dementia, Study Finds

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Smiling Woman Sitting in a Park

Image by Alina Hvostikova / Stocksy

January 25, 2020 — 14:27 PM

Neurological conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dementia, Parkinson's, and multiple sclerosis (MS) affect more than 1 billion people worldwide, according to a report from the United Nations. While there is no cure for these disorders, new research has found another way to protect against them. 

The study, published in the journal Environmental Health, found living near green spaces can lower the risk of developing certain neurological conditions

Researchers from the University of British Columbia studied more than 670,000 adults living more than 50 yards from a major road or more than 160 yards from a major highway. They found living near major highways led to a 14% increase in non-Alzheimer's dementia and Parkinson's disease, while living near green spaces lowered the risk of those same two disorders. 

This is the first study to prove living near green spaces, like parks, has a protective effect against common neurological conditions. According to lead author of the study Weiran Yuchiv, urban planning efforts should increase access to green spaces or reduce traffic to benefit neurological health. 

One potential reason green spaces might decrease risk factors, according to senior author Michael Brauer, ScD, is because "people exposed to a higher level of green space...are more likely to be physically active and may also have more social interactions." These are benefits that anyone can incorporate into their lives, green space or not. 

So if a park-adjacent apartment isn't in your budget, join a gym, running club, or intramural sports team. You'll increase your physical fitness and social interaction at the same time. Plus, they're fun.

Prioritizing your physical fitness is a key factor in slowing brain aging, no matter where you live and will make you feel good now, as well as in the future.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Climate Change

The Average US Household Wastes 31% Of Its Food. This Is How We Can Do Better

Christina Coughlin
The Average US Household Wastes 31% Of Its Food. This Is How We Can Do Better
Change-Makers

Starbucks Commits To Sustainability With "Resource Positive" Pledge

Eliza Sullivan
Starbucks Commits To Sustainability With "Resource Positive" Pledge
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

Flushed Cheeks After A Glass Of Wine? This MD Knows Exactly Why

Jamie Schneider
Flushed Cheeks After A Glass Of Wine? This MD Knows Exactly Why
Spirituality

Do We Smell A *Metal* Rat? 2 Pros & A Con Of The Lunar New Year Animal

The AstroTwins
Do We Smell A *Metal* Rat? 2 Pros & A Con Of The Lunar New Year Animal
Personal Growth

9 Strategies To Savor Small Wins For Better Mental & Physical Health

Natalie Digate Muth, MD, MPH, RDN, FAAP
9 Strategies To Savor Small Wins For Better Mental & Physical Health
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

11 Natural Remedies For Dry, Brittle Nails — That Seriously Work

Alexandra Engler
11 Natural Remedies For Dry, Brittle Nails — That Seriously Work
Recipes

Need Some Protein? Try These 15-Minute Flourless Chocolate Chip Muffins

Bettina Campolucci-Bordi
Need Some Protein? Try These 15-Minute Flourless Chocolate Chip Muffins
Recipes

8 Delicious Plant-Based Breakfast Recipes To Try This Weekend

Sarah Regan
8 Delicious Plant-Based Breakfast Recipes To Try This Weekend
Mental Health

This Is What Scary Movies Teach Us About How Our Brains React To Fear

Christina Coughlin
This Is What Scary Movies Teach Us About How Our Brains React To Fear
Integrative Health

The Simple Mindset Shift This Doctor Recommends To Improve Well-Being

Christina Coughlin
The Simple Mindset Shift This Doctor Recommends To Improve Well-Being
Food Trends

Have Your Keto Ice Cream & Eat It, Too, With Halo Top's 7 New Pints

Abby Moore
Have Your Keto Ice Cream & Eat It, Too, With Halo Top's 7 New Pints
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/living-near-green-spaces-might-prevent

Your article and new folder have been saved!