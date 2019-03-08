30 Ways To Actually Empower Women

What does empowering women actually look like in day-to-day life—especially for fellow women?

We've come a long way on the road toward true gender equality, and yet sometimes it can feel like progress has halted completely. Women make up less than a quarter of the 535 members of the U.S. Congress, and as of last year, women held CEO positions of just 5 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The gender pay gap persists as well, the worst of it falling on the shoulders of women of color; Latina women make 54 cents for every dollar a man makes. Meanwhile, maternal mortality rates are soaring, with black women carrying the brunt of the suffering, being three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy than their white sisters. One in five women have experienced sexual assault, and the odds more than double for trans women of color. Women are also twice as likely as men to be diagnosed with depression.

Clearly there's still a long way to go. But the good news is, there's power in collective action and in community—and today, women are more revved up and connected to each other than ever before. "Women showing up and supporting other women is ancestral and tribal," wellness educator and certified spiritual practitioner Lalah Delia tells mindbodygreen. "It speaks to, and nourishes, one of the most foundational aspects of who we are as feminine beings. We gather and sustain one another by nature. And while we are each a powerful force alone, we are all the more powerful when we're united in sisterhood."

In honor of International Women's Day, we spoke to our community of wellness experts, as well as the influential thinkers, educators, and activists leading the movement for greater equality and justice, to understand how women can better support each other on a daily basis in every single part of their lives. That includes everything from work to motherhood to emotional well-being and beyond.