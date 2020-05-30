7 Ways To Cope When Dealing With Anger & Heartbreak

Don’t bottle it up. Whether it’s anger, sadness, fear, or exhaustion, know that you have every right to feel the way you feel. Carve out time for yourself to sit with and acknowledge the emotions that are coming up for you. It can help to talk with a trusted friend or therapist to air out and process what you’re feeling. Journaling about what’s coming up for you can also help you move through the feelings and stay grounded.

“People are literally dying, every single day, as a result of systemic and institutionalized racism and capitalist patriarchy, so it is important that we honor the full spectrum of emotions we rightfully have in response to these inequities,” racial justice activist Rachel Ricketts once told me. “Acknowledge and embrace your anger. It is there for good reason, and you have every right to it.”

Remember that your anger is a tool for change. It’s an important emotion that’s signaling to you a need, that’s telling you what you value and moving you toward action. So make sure to stop and listen to them.