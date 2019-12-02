[This work has such a dramatic effect on our mental health] because it is so constant and all over. Which sounds like a simple answer. There used to be ways to disconnect from things that were going on because they would only be on the television or in a newspaper. But now there is constant information being pushed at us over and over again, due to the fast speed of social media. As for someone who has multiple marginalized identities, it is really hard doing activism and being politically engaged because most of the arguments around me are about and want to snatch away my rights. That is goddamn stressful waking up every day on edge, checking to see if someone else that does not understand your journey gets to make decisions about your livelihood.

When you are in the thick of all the work, you may not realize and/or forget to take care of your body. A lot of folks get so wrapped up in the work and helping others, they forget to take care of themselves.

Setting alarms for yourself on your phone to drink water and eat can be really helpful. Some folks may laugh at that, but it can honestly be so helpful.

Intentionally schedule your self-time for yourself. A lot of people live by their calendars. Schedule yourself some time to be alone and check in with yourself. It does not have to be a long amount of time, or it may need to be. I would say at least schedule 30 minutes of time to just check in with yourself. Physically, spiritually, and emotionally—you deserve it and you need it.

Find a support system. This work is really hard, and even though there may be folks around you, it can feel very lonely. If that looks like a group of friends that see you for you outside of the work, then great. Find a therapist that can talk you through all the brain things that are happening for you. And just having that non-biased opinion can be really helpful.

—Jimanekia Eborn, trauma specialist, sex educator, and queer media consultant