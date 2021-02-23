A Doctor Explains How To Take Advantage Of The Healthy Benefits Of Nature

Many of us lead a balanced and healthy lifestyle but don't realize just how nature-deprived we really are. If you're like most people, you spend a large part of your life on your computer, watching TV, skimming your smartphone, driving in your car, and sitting at your desk looking at a screen. You rarely get out into nature. And while you may realize that this isn't healthy, you simply don't have the time or energy to make a change.

Well, I'm here to remind you about the countless studies pointing to the benefits of nature and the damaging effects of urban life and screen time. As I propose in my book Your Brain On Nature, we'd all be better off getting outdoors for the sake of our health.