A Doctor Explains How To Take Advantage Of The Healthy Benefits Of Nature

This one is a bit obvious, but if it doesn’t come from the earth, your body will not react well to it. Think about bringing nature into your body, especially if you can’t get out into nature on a regular basis. Eat foods that are naturally available on this earth and shop in the outside perimeters of the grocery store, buying vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds, lean and hormone-free protein, and wholesome grains. Even better, plant your own vegetables if you can—you'll get the combined benefits of eating healthy, spending time in nature, and getting some exercise.