mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Home

The 10 Best Houseplants For Your Space, According To Plant Pros

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Sunlit Bed and Nightstand Against A Green Wall

Image by Tanya Yatsenko / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 25, 2020 — 9:14 AM

Looking for a pal for your pothos? Does your begonia need a buddy? These 10 houseplant varieties are relatively low-maintenance and come highly recommended from pro green thumbs around the country. Some are old faithful varieties and others newer names, but they all have something to them. Choose the right one (or more, who are we to judge?) for your budget, style, and living setup, and watch your space become a little brighter.

Bright light:

Rhaphidophora Tetrasperma

"Also known as the mini monstera, this monstera lookalike is all the rage right now and honestly isn't too difficult to tame," plant coach and urban farmer Nick Cutsumpas tells mbg. "It likes to climb if given a trellis and can do well in bright light." Cutsumpas' personal Tetrasperma is happy sitting in a southeast-facing window and getting water once every 7 to 10 days.

Rhaphidophora Tetrasperma, Etsy ($9.99)

Rhaphidophora Tetrasperma
Firn / iStock

Ficus Audrey

Ficus Audrey is a unique woody plant that can grow up to 100 feet tall and several acres wide in the wild. It loves, bright indirect sunlight (which mimics the dappled sunlight it would receive in a forest) and doesn't need too much watering. "The beauty of Audrey comes with the added benefit of its hardiness and moderate to low maintenance," Puneet Sabharwal of horti, a plant subscription service, previously told mbg. "Being an epiphytic variety, this plant has learned to adapt and sustain itself in varied conditions in the wild."

Ficus Audrey, Etsy ($30)

Ficus Audrey
Puneet Sabharwal / Horti

Aloe Vera

The only succulent to make the list, aloe plants get their star power from its functionality: "Not only can you eat it if harvested properly, but the soothing gel can be used to treat burns and skin irritations," says Cutsumpas. He recommends setting your aloe in a bright, sunny spot and watering it every two to three weeks or so. If yours has droopy, mushy-looking leaves, it's a sign that it's had too much to drink.

Aloe Vera Plant, Plants.com ($32.99)

Aloe Vera Plant
200mm // iStock

Monstera Deliciosa

"The monstera is the plant that I think makes people feel like plant parents," Maryah Greene, the founder of Greene Piece, tells mbg. The monstera's super-distinct leaf pattern makes it a consistent fan favorite and Greene's most cherished plant in her collection. "It needs enough light, but it doesn't have to be direct," she says about how to keep one happy. Like most houseplants, monsteras should only be watered when their topsoil is dry to the touch, about once a week during growing season.

Monstera Deliciosa, The Sill ($56)

Monstera Deliciosa
Mike Marquez / Unsplash

Philodendron Birkin

"This beauty is a winner," Cutsumpas says. "It loves bright light, and I've observed that the brighter the light, the more variegation (aka white streaks) will appear in the new leaves." The Birkin's uniquely veined leaves also appreciate humid conditions, so feel free to mist them occasionally.

Philodendron Birkin, Bloomscape ($65)

Philodendron Birkin
Firn / iStock
Advertisement

Low light:

Sansevieria Sayuri

For all the snake plant lovers out there, Sansevieria sayuri is a variety with lighter colored leaves that have an almost silver hue. "It has a completely different color scheme, and I'm really into it," says Greene, who's been seeing more of these relatively rare plants pop up around Brooklyn recently. They're just as hearty as your typical snake plant and can thrive in low light on relatively little water.

Sansevieria Sayuri, PlantVine ($52)

Snake Plant
serezniy / iStock

Zamioculcas Zamiifolia

"I love how wild a Zamioculcas zamiifolia (ZZ plant) will get with its growth," says Hilton Carter, plant designer and author of Wild Interiors. "Plus, the dark green waxy foliage is durable, making it a good plant to have in high-traffic areas of your home." Another plant that does well in low light, ZZs only need to be watered every few weeks but somehow always look lush and vibrant.

Zamioculcas Zamiifolia, Home Depot ($39.97)

Zamioculcas Zamiifolia
Blue Collectors / Stocksy

Epipremnum Aureum

No houseplant roundup would be complete without a pothos. Known for its ability to grow long, lush trails (even in less-than-ideal environments), it's a rewarding pick for anyone new to plant parenting. This variety, also known as the Marble Queen, has a more intricate leaf pattern than your standard golden pothos pal.

Epipremnum Aureum, The Sill ($37)

Epipremnum Aureum
dropStock / iStock
Advertisement

Pet-friendly:

Rattlesnake Calathea

These deep green plants are known for their dark spots and lilac-colored underbellies. They move throughout the day to adjust to light levels, and Carter loves checking on his throughout the day to "watch as its leaves fold down and up from dusk to dawn." It's ASPCA-approved, so you don't have to worry if your cat or dog wants to peek at it up close too.

Rattlesnake Calathea, Bloomscape ($35)

Rattlesnake Calathea
Olena Shmahalo / Unsplash

Maidenhair Fern

This pet-friendly fern can be a little finicky, but it's worth the trouble. The Maidenhair's light green leaves love constant moisture so be sure to place it in a humid spot in a pot that has a hole at the bottom so the soil can be frequently watered without getting soggy. "Never let the soil dry out," Maria Failla, the host of the Bloom & Grow Radio podcast previously told mbg, "since that's when you'll start seeing those gorgeous, delicate lacy leaves start browning."

Maidenhair Fern, Etsy ($16.95)

Maidenhair Fern
Jacqui Miller / Stocksy

And do you want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Beauty

This Supplement Promotes The Post-Workout Glow, Without The Workout

Jamie Schneider
This Supplement Promotes The Post-Workout Glow, Without The Workout
Beauty

Looking For A Slight Tweak In Hair Color? Check Out A Glaze Or Gloss

Alexandra Engler
Looking For A Slight Tweak In Hair Color? Check Out A Glaze Or Gloss
$249.99

The Feng Shui Home Makeover

With Dana Claudat
The Feng Shui Home Makeover
Social Good

The Outdoors Has A Diversity Problem: This Woman Wants To Change That

Emma Loewe
The Outdoors Has A Diversity Problem: This Woman Wants To Change That
Mental Health

A Neurologist-Approved Trick For Using Technology More Mindfully

Elizabeth Della Rocca
A Neurologist-Approved Trick For Using Technology More Mindfully
Beauty

I'm A Holistic Dermatologist & This Is The Skin Supplement I Love

Keira Barr, M.D.
I'm A Holistic Dermatologist & This Is The Skin Supplement I Love
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

Study Shows Romantic Relationships Don't Determine Happiness

Abby Moore
Study Shows Romantic Relationships Don't Determine Happiness
Functional Food

A 'Mostly' Plant-Based Diet May Help Lower Blood Pressure, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A 'Mostly' Plant-Based Diet May Help Lower Blood Pressure, Study Says
Integrative Health

Face Masks Needs This Many Layers To Be Effective, Study Says

Abby Moore
Face Masks Needs This Many Layers To Be Effective, Study Says
Functional Food

The One Protein-Packed Food This RD Eats Every Day For Immune Strength

Olivia Giacomo
The One Protein-Packed Food This RD Eats Every Day For Immune Strength
Integrative Health

How To Support Your Immune System For A Second Wave Of COVID-19

Abby Moore
How To Support Your Immune System For A Second Wave Of COVID-19
Sex

All Your Questions About Period Sex, Answered By Doctors

Alex Shea
All Your Questions About Period Sex, Answered By Doctors
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-indoor-houseplants

Your article and new folder have been saved!