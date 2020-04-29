Before moving your aloe outside, consider where you live. Aloe plants are highly sensitive to the cold. According to The Farmer’s Almanac, it prefers temperatures between 55 and 80°F.

Specifically, it thrives outside year-round in Zones 8 to 11. (To determine what zone you live in, check out the USDA Plant Hardiness Map.) If don’t live in an aloe-friendly area, “you can bring your aloe outside in the summer months to enjoy the heat,” says Cutsumpas. “However, if your environment is rainy, your aloe may get too much water if you’re not diligent about bringing it inside before storms,” he adds. Similarly, you’ll need to bring it inside on cooler summer nights. This back-and-forth can be risky, so keeping your aloe inside is generally the best choice.

If you must move your aloe plant outside, avoid immediately placing it in direct light. Slowly move it closer avoid stressing it out.