How To Recover From A Sunburn: Skin Experts Explain

It's the unofficial first weekend of summer, which means we've officially entered the season of sunburns. No one is immune to the excitement that accompanies a sunny three-day weekend—for many, it means a little too much time spent in the sun without enough protection or vigilance. Boom—you wake up with a sunburn that's far worse than it looked the night before.

There is plenty of information online that focuses on prevention, and rightfully so. Sun damage isn't just an aging concern—it's scary. In addition to feeling painful, itchy, and uncomfortable, sunburns can cause sun poisoning and can increase your risk of getting skin cancer. That's reason enough to reapply on the hour! But let's assume you did all the prep work you could in good faith, and yet the damage has been done—how do you remedy a sunburn?