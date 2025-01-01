My Sleep Scores Soared After Making This Small Change In My Routine

While I've dealt with occasionally bouts of sleeplessness in the past, the quality of my shut-eye really plummeted this year. For the first time in my life, I started waking up in the middle of the night—and I struggled to fall back asleep. I'd count down the minutes until I felt the drowsiness start to creep in. This insomnia could last anywhere from 10 minutes to 2 hours, and I could really feel the impact of these interruptions on my well-being.