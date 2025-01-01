Advertisement
My Sleep Scores Soared After Making This Small Change In My Routine
While I've dealt with occasionally bouts of sleeplessness in the past, the quality of my shut-eye really plummeted this year. For the first time in my life, I started waking up in the middle of the night—and I struggled to fall back asleep. I'd count down the minutes until I felt the drowsiness start to creep in. This insomnia could last anywhere from 10 minutes to 2 hours, and I could really feel the impact of these interruptions on my well-being.
My mind felt foggy, my body felt exhausted, and my appetite was a rollercoaster. It was a prime example of the ways bad sleep can wreak havoc on your health. So returned to the basics: consistent bedtimes, reducing alcohol intake, and taking magnesium. And while it worked at first, I still was waking up sporadically at night.
It was time to look beyond my nighttime routine for a solution; I needed to consider my entire day if I wanted to improve my sleep.
This mind shift perfectly aligned with a chance to replace all my lamp lights with Bon Charge's Full-Spectrum Light Bulbs. The $30 light bulbs mimic natural sunlight to bring circadian-friendly lighting in your space, and it's one of the best things I've done for my sleep quality.
FYI
What is a full-spectrum light bulb?
First things first, it's important to know the term "full-spectrum light" isn't regulated. There's no agreement on what it actually means—and our definition is light with a similar spectrum to natural daylight.
The best way to know if you've found a full-spectrum bulb is if the color temperature of the light can be changed to reflect different parts of the warm to cold (red to blue) light spectrum. For example, the Bon Charge Full-Spectrum Bulbs emits a warm, yellow light with a 1700k temperature to mimic the evening. On the opposite spectrum, it emits a cold, blue-ish white light with a temperature of 5000k to mimic daylight.
Adding the full-spectrum bulbs to my space
My apartment is on the ground floor, with only a handful of windows. This makes the kitchen and living room feel like dark caves, especially when Davlight saving time ends. To make things worse, I have tall ceilings that make it impossible to swap out my light bulbs without the help of my landlord.
I rely on lamps to illuminate my space and create a warm, cozy vibe (and rarely use my overhead lights). While it does make my apartment feel more like a cabin than a cave, I often yearn for bright sunlight when I'm not sitting in my bedroom or office.
Installing these bulbs in lamps around my home has allowed me to bring life back into these dimly lit spaces. Throughout the day, I make a point of adjusting the bulb setting to reflect the current time of day: morning, afternoon, and evening.
My favorite part: You don't need to mess around with Bluetooth or WiFi to get these bulbs installed. When you turn the light on and off, it automatically rotates to the next color temperature setting.
Why these bulbs make a difference
It's easy to be skeptical of the powers of full-spectrum light. Changing the light bulbs in your home shouldn't make that big of a difference on your overall health—right?
Well, there's plenty of research to the contrary. A 2020 study shows evening light in your home can negatively impact your circadian rhythm, with greater exposure to evening light associated to increased wakefulness after bedtime (it's me!).
On the flip side, exposure to low color temperature light of 1900k can promote the secretion of melatonin by 400%1. )Remember: The Bon Charge Light Bulbs emits a warm yellow or 1700k color temperature.) Early research also shows moving from LED to mixed light spectrums could also have perks for your cognitive health2.
In fact, some scientists have reached the consensus3 that the best thing for our overall health is to revamp the lighting industry to move away from aesthetics and energy efficiency to focus on our health—which means more circadian-friendly lighting and warnings on blue-enriched LED lights that could impact sleep.
Why I swear by these lights
Since adding these bulbs to my routine nearly three months ago, I've only suffered one late-night wake-up (which I think was due a sudden rise in cortisol levels from stress). I love that the exposure to bright light in the morning helps put grogginess at bay4, while the soft yellow light at night helps put my body into a relaxed state.
While I don't think these bulbs alone can overpower the negative impacts of poor sleep hygiene, I do think they're the missing piece for many "optimized" sleep routines.
- Light settings: 3
- Color temperature: 2500k, 1700k, 5000k
- Wattage: 7w
- Input voltage: AC120v-240v
- Certifications: CE/ROHS/SAA
The takeaway
When it felt like nothing else could get my sleep on track, the Bon Charge Full-Spectrum Light Bulbs were an unexpected hero. By mimicking natural sunlight, they helped support my body's natural circadian rhythm to prevent 3 a.m. wakeups. And after a few months of wrestling with sleep scores in the 70s, they're finally back in the high 80s and 90s.
