Canopy's Bath Tub Filter Just Launched — My Honest Review After One Week
Not everyone is a bather, but I can't resist the appeal of a warm, soothing soak. Since the moment I could sign my own lease, a bathtub has been a requirement for my space. But last year, I halted my beloved baths after learning about the contaminants hiding in my bathwater.
While I'm lucky not to have hard water in NYC—tap water with high levels of calcium and magnesium that can strip the skin—it's still treated with harsh disinfectants like chlorine. I also live in a building from the 1940s that likely still has lead soldering in the piping, exposing me to dangerous heavy metals.
What's more, nearly half of U.S. tap water has PFAs or "forever chemicals"1 in it, which have been linked to increased risk of cancer, altered metabolism, and a reduced immune system. Needless to say, bathing was out—until Canopy announced its newest product: the Canopy Bath Tub Filter.
Similar to the brand's shower filter, the easy-to-install filter uses a three-step system to remove contaminants like chlorine, heavy metals, and even some PFAs from tap water. Here's what happened when I installed the filter on my tub.
Hint: Baths are officially back in my rotation.
How does the filter work?
Like all of Canopy's filtration systems—including the shower filter and sink faucet—the bathtub filter opts for three types of filtration:
Activated Carbon: Microscopic pores across the surface of the activated carbon attract and trap contaminants like a sponge. This process can help remove some PFAs, depending on water pressure and the specific compound.
Calcium Sulfite: Calcium sulfite removes contaminants by rapidly reacting with chlorine and chloramines in water, converting them into harmless chloride ions—neutralizing 99% of chlorine in your water.
KDF-55: KDF-55 uses a redox (oxidation-reduction) reaction between its copper-zinc alloy and water contaminants to trap heavy metals and inhibit microbial growth, removing both dissolved metals and microorganisms from water.
When water enters through the BPA-free silicone spout, it's forced through the filter before releasing into your tub.
What I love about the filter
It's incredibly easy to install.
Adding water filters to your space can be such a lengthy, frustrating process. It always seems like something is leaking or your water pressure essentially disappears. But the bath tub filter is a tool-free installation that takes less than 20 seconds.
Each kit comes with three stretchy silicone bands with deep grooves. You simply choose the band that snugly fits your spout and slip it on. Follow suit with the filter, which has small grips that settle into the band's grooves. This keeps the filter in place and prevents leaking.
It's available in a ton of colors.
The bath tub filter comes in five colorways: white, butter, jade, lavender, and oat. My bathroom is pretty sterile, so I opted for the jade (a sage green) option to add a bit more fun to my space. However, you can definitely opt for something simpler if that suits your vibe.
Considering the bathtub filter feels like a no-brainer for many parents, I love that the brand decided to lean into color. Sure, it's a very atheistic, muted version of each, but it feels like adults and kids alike were factored into the equation.
It won't impact water pressure.
Watching the water move through the spout, it looks like the flow is separated into a few different streams. At first, I worried it was negatively impacting the water pressure—but I realized it felt the same as my typical water flow. It took about three minutes to fill up my entire tub, which is on par with the pace for no filter.
It's the secret to a head-to-toe glow.
Chlorine can be damaging to your skin barrier, causing dryness, redness, and irritation. I just assumed tight skin was a side effect of a nice warm bath without any salts or milks, but Canopy proved baths didn't have to end this way. My skin could feel soft and nourished rather than irritated.
It subtly alerts you to water temperature.
It's not uncommon for Canopy to pay attention to details. Think about the scalp massage attachment for the brand's handheld shower filter. The same rings true with the bathtub filter.
There's a small water temperature indicator on the side of the filter. It's so discreet that you'll barely notice it, but it changes from gray to red when hot. As someone who notoriously draws a bath that borders on hot-tub temperatures, this small addition saves me time by preventing the need for a cool-down period.
It's easy maintenance.
Taking care of the filter is ridiculously easy. Not only is the silicone dishwasher-safe, but the spout cover has built-in ventilation and an antimicrobial coating to resist mold and mildew buildup.
Plus, the water filter can be replaced without removing the spout cover. Good news, considering it has to be replaced every 90 days.
What I'd change
The profile feels a little bulky for my space.
The bathtub filter was designed to fit a variety of spout sizes and shapes, which means the spout cover itself is quite large. I wish it had a slightly slimmer profile, but I know the larger size is necessary for the design's versatility. This small note is just me being nitpicky!
It's made with silicone.
Although silicone is more durable and less likely to shed than plastic, early research shows that it could still release nanoplastic (whether in the kitchen or from other essential products) over time or under harsh conditions.
Ultimately, silicone is still a synthetic polymer and difficult to recycle. This means some people will opt out of the Bath Tub Filter, even with the skin and health benefits.
The takeaway
After nearly a year of avoiding my bathtub, I'm happy to report we've been reunited thanks to Canopy's Bath Tub Filter. The easy-to-install design filter removes the worrisome contaminants, supporting both your skin and overall health. What's more, the affordable design is a great option for parents and kids alike. Don't forget to use our code MBG15 to save 15% on your order.