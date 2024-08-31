As mentioned, the before and after photos should showcase what a massive difference Bon Charge's Red Light Mask made in our testers skin. I like to think it's because of the mask's impressive number of LED light bulbs: 240 total.

Along with red light, our tester opted to used the near-infrared light. This optional feature transforms your red light session into a soothing treatment that also supports collagen production. This makes the mask a one-stop shop for glowing (and firmer) skin.

Our tester noticed a drastic change in her breakouts and overall redness after using the mask for 30 days (which you can read about more here).