Advertisement
I Found The Best Red Light Masks For Fine Lines, Acne, & Hyperpigmentation
I remember the first time I saw an LED red light therapy mask: I was a very junior editor at a magazine, and a more senior beauty editor had just got sent a plastic face mask that glowed a pinky-purple hue.
She popped it on in the office, turned it on, and the staffers collectively cooed ooohh. "That's supposed to help your skin?" someone questioned; "How does it work?" chimed in another. The beauty editor said she didn't know much about the technology yet, but she was eager to learn more and do some reporting. I remember her saying, this is going to be the next big thing.
Fast-forward several years and here we are. LED light therapy masks are the most in-demand at-home skin care tools on the market (well, right up there with microcurrent devices). And with that popularity comes a lot of questions from the beauty community—both from users and potential buyers.
And if you count yourself in the latter camp, you're in the right place. Because this article is all about the benefits of LED light therapy masks, how to pick one that will work for you, and the absolute best LED face masks to pick from.
- Best affordable red light mask: Bon Charge Red Light Mask ($349)
- Best splurge: Therabody Theraface Mask ($599)
- Best for mature skin: Shani Darden By Deesse Pro LED Light Mask ($1,900)
- Best red & blue: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx Spectralite Faceware Pro ($455)
- Most travel-friendly: SolaWave Wrinkle & Bacteria Clearing Light Therapy Mask ($399)
How we picked the best LED face masks
The mindbodygreen beauty team rigorously tested the LED red light masks on this list and judged them on the following criteria:
- Efficacy: We judged the effectiveness of the mask based on how many LED lights it contained and the irradiance offered by the bulbs (i.e. the strength).
- Comfort and wearability: We judged the masks based on how comfortable it felt on the face, how hands-free it was, if it was portable. Bonus points if you could multitask during it.
- Extra features: Some masks had additional features, so we noted those when applicable.
- Targeted concerns: LED masks can be used for wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and acne. We tried to find a range of options suited to different concerns.
- Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
- Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
- Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
- Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
Red Light Mask by Bon Charge
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Impressive irradiance 100mw/cm2 at 0cm (0 inches)
Near-infrared light for additional healing benefits
0 mG EMF radiation
Cons
No other types of LED light
Bon Charge specializes in biohacking products—and the brand's red light mask was one of its first forays into skin longevity. This powerful red light mask emits both red (630nm) and infrared (850nm) light to promote firmer, younger-looking skin. We love that the design is EMF-free but still has a powerful irradiance of 100mw/cm2 at zero inches. And yes, our deputy commerce editor saw firsthand the difference regularly using this mask could have on her skin. Just swipe for those before and afters!
Efficacy: 5
Efficacy: 5
As mentioned, the before and after photos should showcase what a massive difference Bon Charge's Red Light Mask made in our testers skin. I like to think it's because of the mask's impressive number of LED light bulbs: 240 total.
Along with red light, our tester opted to used the near-infrared light. This optional feature transforms your red light session into a soothing treatment that also supports collagen production. This makes the mask a one-stop shop for glowing (and firmer) skin.
Our tester noticed a drastic change in her breakouts and overall redness after using the mask for 30 days (which you can read about more here).
Comfort and wearability: 4
Comfort and wearability: 4
Our tester used a handful of different red light masks before trying out Bon Charge's design. While there aren't any special feature within the straps, she felt the fit ensured no red light leaked in her eyes. This means it's possible to multi-task while working towards a glowing complexion.
Reminder: Near-infrared light is invisible to the human eye but can be felt as heat. Because the mask starts to warm up over time, our tester did sweat slightly when using it. She recommends wiping it down after your red light treatment to keep it sanitized.
Extra features: 2
Extra features: 2
Bon Charge's red light mask sticks to one technology only—but we argue that's what makes this affordable mask so good! It doesn't try to cram in bells and whistles—so you only get the best technology possible.
Recommended usage
Recommended usage
Frequency depends on user; Bon Charge suggest 10 to 20 minutes up to 3 times per week.
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by Therabody Theraface Mask
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
Therabody Theraface Mask
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Hands-free, cordless design is great for multitasking
Percussive technology is not see on any other device
Cons
Not the easiest to store since it doesn't fold
Unclear when battery is dying
The feedback from our two testers was clear: This is the most impressive LED face mask they’ve ever tried. One of our testers loved it so much she wrote an entire review dedicated to it (read here). Shopping editor Carliegh Ferrante told me about the mask: “This mask truly sets itself apart from the others I’ve tried—even those that I’ve loved. It has three light settings, built-in percussive therapy, and a wireless design. The message settings melt away tension, while the red, infrared, and blue light have seriously improved my skin tone and brightened my complexion.”
Efficacy: 5
Efficacy: 5
To understand the strength of this mask, I just want to highlight the jaw-dropping 648 medical-grade LED lights and 17 proprietary QX-Micro Motors to deliver massaging vibration therapy. It uses red, blue, and infrared lights to brighten skin tone, boost collagen production, ease inflammation, and target breakouts. Plus, the percussive technology relaxes muscle tension and encourages circulation. Beauty editor Jamie Schneider told me that, “immediately after using it, my skin looked brighter and refreshed. After several treatments, I noticed less dark spots and blackheads.” Ferrante adds that while she’s yet to see noticeable differences in her fine lines, she’s seen impressive differences in the overall complexion.
Comfort and wearability: 4
Comfort and wearability: 4
Both of the testers noted how comfortable the fit was. As Schneider said, “I have a smaller face, so most LED masks slide off my head if I don’t hold it up the entire time. I was completely hands-free with Theraface, which I consider a win. The velcro head straps are soft and easy to secure, and the mask stayed snug throughout the whole 9-minute experience.”
It’s also cordless and has optional goggles, so it’s ideal for multitasking. “The standout feature design-wise is the removable goggles and the fact that the mask is cordless. I love having the option to either sit back and relax or go about my day-to-day while wearing this mask,” notes Ferrante. However, you should wear the goggles if you have sensitive eyes. While it’s safe to use sans goggles, some folks are just more sensitive to bright lights.
However, the primary drawback that both noted was that the mask is bulky and doesn’t fold—so it’s not very travel-friendly. Worth noting if you’re a frequent traveler who was planning to pack this along.
Extra features: 5
Extra features: 5
The vibrating technology is what Therabody is known for, and this mask folds that tech seamlessly into the LED technology. Both testers noted how relaxed it made them feel during the 9-minute session, particularly highlighting the around the temples and scalp.
And as for fitting all this technology in, the mask does it for you, as Schneider notes, “In terms of lights, Theraface features red, red + infrared, and blue LED lights. You don’t have to choose which color to prioritize—the 9-minute treatment cycles through them all.”
Recommended usage
Recommended usage
9 minutes a day, 5 days a week. Use for 12 weeks to see full results.
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
Shani Darden By Deesse Pro LED Light Mask
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Neck attachment for décolletage
3 different treatment protocols to treat: wrinkles, acne, or photoaging
Cons
Bulky in size with several cords & components
Mask can slip down the face
The woman behind this mask is the legendary Shani Darden, facialist to the stars (she counts Jessica Alba and Emily Ratajkowski as clients). Darden has been using professional-grade LED panels in her spa for years, so you know when she came out with an at-home device it was going to be top-notch. And this one does not disappoint: It uses a dual-diode technology which increases the mask’s efficacy, comes with 238 medical-grade LED lights, and has a neck attachment, which was my favorite feature. I’d highly recommend this to anyone with aging skin concerns, especially if you want to target the full face and neck.
Efficacy: 4.5
Efficacy: 4.5
Thanks to the high number of LED lights and infrared technology, this mask is highly effective in a relatively short amount of time. The clinical results boast results in as little as six weeks (which is very quick for LED). I tested both the red and infrared modes to help boost collagen production, fade dark spots, and reverse photodamage. Immediately after using it, my skin looked more glowy thanks to its inflammation fighting powers.
Its clinicals are impressive too: 91 percent of testers aged 30 to 70 (men and women) said they saw improvements with fine lines. It was also clinically shown to improve dark spots, redness (my main issue), and uneven tone.
I suspect the quick results and overall efficacy has to do with the combined wavelengths and infrared. Infrared is able to penetrate deep into the skin and encourage cellular rejuvenation and improve cellular energy.
Comfort and wearability: 3.5
Comfort and wearability: 3.5
The mask is bulky and comes with a lot of add-ons and cords. (As someone who loses that sort of stuff very easily, that might be a concern.) The mask and neck component connect to the controller, which is where you power it on, select your mode (it has 3), press start, and pause.
The mask design fits easily on my face, including around the eyes. It has adjustable neoprene straps that don't pull or tug at the hair. All-in-all, I would recommend using it while seated or (better yet!) laying down. Given the bulkiness of the mask and cords, it’s not the easiest to walk around wearing, although I don’t consider that a deal-breaker considering the efficacy.
I loved that there are 3 easy-to-understand settings: 1 for wrinkles, 2 for acne, and 3 for photodamage. Just pick the protocol that best suits your needs, press start, and it’ll run for 10 minutes.
Extra features: 4
Extra features: 4
The neck feature is a standout. As someone who is starting to get concerned about my tech-neck (and youth-induced sun damage) in the area, testing this component felt like a godsend. It only emits red and infrared light (read: no blue) as its main purpose is to target fine lines and dark spots. The neck component is very comfortable and can be worn on its own, in case you want to wear it while multitasking.
Recommended usage
Recommended usage
For acne, best results are seen after treating 4 days a week for 6 weeks. For fine lines, wrinkles & pigmentation, best results are seen after treating 5 days a week for 6 weeks.
DRx SpectraLite Faceware Pro by Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Only takes 3 minutes a day
630-700 nm red light, and 400-470 blue light, which are the tested wavelengths to see clinical results.
Cons
Not as travel friendly as silicone masks
Silicone strap has a tendency to slide down
This Instagram-famous mask is a favorite among celebrities, influencers, and media folk. I own this and can account for its efficacy, too—I love putting it on when my skin needs a very quick brightening boost or tame down some rosacea-induced inflammation. It’s a great middle-of the road option that’s a medium price point, contains an efficacious number of bulbs, dependable, comes from a very reputable brand, and very easy to use. It uses 630-700 nm red light, and 400-470 blue light, which are the tested wavelengths to see clinical results1.
Efficacy: 4
Efficacy: 4
Admittedly, I no longer use it as constantly as I should (I have other products to test!), but when I first tested the mask years ago when it first came out I found it really helped calm my skin. I have easily irritated skin, and this keeps inflammation at bay. I noticed improvements with broken capillaries (which I get around my nose and cheeks), and lines on my forehead seemed to become less apparent. I do not have acne at this stage of my life, so I can’t attest to its blemish-clearing abilities as I only use it on red.
Another mbg staffer who uses the mask told me this: “I absolutely loved using this. After a month or so of regular use, I’ve noticed a slight change in the fine lines in my skin, especially the ones on my forehead, above my brow line and around my eyes!
Comfort and wearability: 4
Comfort and wearability: 4
I think one of the strongest selling points here is that it only takes 3 minutes out of your day, which is practically nothing. Says our staffer, “It’s been easy to add to my daily skincare routine and it allows me to do both my masks and a quick 3 minute meditation simultaneously.”
The mask sits on the face nicely, as it’s shaped to the face’s contours. Here’s another major bonus: It’s totally hands-free! No control handle, no cords, nothing. I’m literally wearing it as I type this sentence. The silicone strap is easy to use, however, given it’s only one strap, it has a tendency to slide down. But I fix this by putting my hair in a high ponytail, and resting the strap on top of the hair band.
However, given it is a bulkier mask, it’s not as travel friendly as silicone options.
Recommended usage
Recommended usage
3 minutes a day, 5 days a week. Use it for 10 weeks to see full results.
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
SolaWave Wrinkle & Bacteria Clearing Light Therapy Mask
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Portable and comes with a travel bag for safe keeping
Red & blue light
Cons
Lowest amount of bulbs
No additional technololgy
This silicone mask has the lowest amount of bulbs on this list—but it is the least expensive, and best one to take with you on the go. These types of silicone LED masks are popular for a reason, as they’re portable, have a (somewhat) more affordable price point, and are very beginner friendly. Our tester Ferrante noted, “there are a few features that make it stand out. The biggest differentiator: It has red light (anti-aging) and blue light (anti-acne) settings, which not all silicone masks have.”
Efficacy: 2
Efficacy: 2
With the least amount of bulbs, this isn’t going to be the most effective option on the list. That’s not to say it doesn’t work, it just means it won’t be as strong as some of the other (more expensive) options here.
However, our reviewer found it to provide “a post-use glow” and the red light setting left her with a “relaxing, warming sensation.” She notes she doesn’t have acne, so she didn’t test that setting.
Comfort and wearability: 4
Comfort and wearability: 4
Our reviewer found this to be very easy to use, thanks to the fact that it was semi hands-free, included removable eyewear, had comfortable straps, and was easy to travel with. “The removable protective eyewear and stretchy velcro straps are small features that make a big difference. Plus, I appreciate the fact that this mask comes with a soft storage pouch that’s easy to toss in my travel bag,” she told me. “It doesn’t need to be plugged into an outlet, but it does have a control, which makes it a bit less ‘handsfree’ in my opinion.”
Recommended usage
Recommended usage
10 minutes a day, at least 3 days a week. Use it for 10 weeks to see full results.
Comparing the best LED face masks
|Product
|Best for
|Cost
|Colors
|Number of bulbs
|Format
|Therabody Theraface Mask
|All
|$600
|Blue/Red/Red + Infrared
|648 medical-grade LED lights
|Full face mask
|Shani Darden By Deesse Pro LED Light Mask
|Mature skin
|$1900
|Blue/Red/Near-infrared
|238 medical-grade LED lights
|Full face mask
|Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx Spectralite Faceware Pro
|Red & blue light
|$455
|Red/Blue
|160 LED lights
|Full face mask
|SolaWave Wrinkle & Bacteria Clearing Light Therapy Mask
|Traveling & comfort
|$349
|Red/Blue
|66
|Full face mask
How to choose the right LED face mask for you
Since you're here, I'll assume you're in the market for your own. Here are some things to consider prior to making a purchase.
Reputable brand
Esthetician Natalie Aguilar once told me that, "Unless the LED light is the correct wavelength, it's not going to do anything; you might as well be using Christmas lights." And she’s right. That’s why you have to buy a high-quality mask from a reputable company. How can you tell that the brand is quality? Some signs:
- The mask has been FDA-cleared
- They’ve performed clinical studies
- The website prioritizes education
- They’re expert backed by scientists, dermatologists or estheticians
But be warned: These pro-worthy tools come with a price tag to match. That’s why LED masks are so expensive, because you’re paying for the vetted technology.
Price point
The most obvious place to start is with your budget. And the truth is that LED therapy masks and devices are expensive, with a majority of the options in the hundreds (and some in the thousands!). However, there is a big range of options within this context.
If you're just starting out in your skin care journey, you'll likely want to opt for something cheaper. And for those who are already dedicated to collecting all the tools and gadgets, you may consider something on the higher end of the spectrum.
But ultimately, your budget is a personal choice: So just know going into it what you're willing to spend.
Color
At this time, the two most common LED light colors are red and blue. You can find options with other colors—yellow/orange, green, purple, amber, for example—but they are less common. (However, I suspect as the body of research around other colors grows, we'll start to see devices incorporate other hues.) In the meantime here’s what you should know about the unique benefits:
- Red: Red light reduces inflammation and stimulating collagen production. One study even found that patients receiving red light therapy on their face twice a week for 30 total sessions experienced improved skin complexion2, skin tone, skin smoothness, and collagen density (as measured with an ultrasonographic test).
- Blue: Blue light3 penetrates more superficially on the surface of the skin, the epidermis. There, it targets acne-causing bacteria, soothes irritation, and regulates sebum production.
- Infrared: Infrared reaches deeper into the skin, where it improves cellular energy4, rejuvenation, and reduces inflammation.
Know that there are LED light therapy tools that aren't just masks
While this article focuses on masks, there are many types of LED therapy tools available—from wands and handhelds to face spheres and full-body plates. You may only be interested in the mask variety, but if you're open to other shapes and tools, variety abounds.
Is it worth buying an LED face mask?
Whether or not something is "worth buying" is relative. It depends on your budget, how much you're willing to commit to a skin care habit, and what your expectations are.
Given that LED light therapy masks tend to be on the more expensive side, you need to be willing to commit to regular use in order to make it worth the price tag. Also, LED light masks are for long-term care, not overnight results.
If a few hundred dollars is within your budget, you can commit to diligent use, and you understand that the best results take time, then—yes, LED light therapy is a worthy investment. If not, this might not be the right modality for you.
Usage tips
Here’s how to use LED face masks to get the best results:
- Follow the instructions: The most important rule of all is to follow the brand’s guidelines. Every face mask is different, and the brand will have the most up-to-date information on how to use the product safely.
- Use on clean, dry skin: As a general best practice, LED light therapy should be used just after washing your face. You should especially avoid use if you're wearing makeup, anything tinted, or sunscreen (notably physical sunscreen) as that can scatter or obstruct the light waves, reducing its efficacy.
- Use it consistently: While every brand is different, most LED light therapy face masks will fall between a range of three to five sessions a week for five to 20 minutes. The more consistent you are with use, the better your results will be.
The takeaway
LED light therapy masks can be a worthy investment for your skin health—however, you need to make sure you've selected the right option for you, one made of high-quality LEDs, and use it consistently.
If you're not ready to take the plunge and buy an at-home tool but want to try the technology out, you should consider getting an LED facial.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel