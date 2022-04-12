Great news! Any skin type can benefit from an LED facial, considering there are a number of ways to target various concerns. You might want to select a color based on your specific skin care goals (i.e., aging skin might want to go with red; acne-prone skin might want to opt for blue), but even if you're just looking for enhanced skin quality and extra brightness, it's a worthy addition to any facial. If you're pregnant, experts just recommend speaking with your doctor before jumping right into the treatment.