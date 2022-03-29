Hi-tech beauty treatments are becoming more and more home-friendly: at-home massage tools, facial steamers, even microcurrent muscle therapy. And let's say upfront: We love how accessible these methods are becoming.

But some things truly should be left to the professionals. One in particular: microneedling.

This powerful procedure has some really great benefits—but it also comes with an intense device, cleaning process, and overall risk of infection. For this reason, we recommend always opting for a professional microneedling treatment. Not only will it be safer overall, but an expert will use a more potent professional-level tool, making it worth the trip.

That being said, you can and should tend to your skin at home pre- and-post-microneedling treatment; in fact, it's a very important part of the process. Below, we spoke to experts about how to prep your skin for treatment and take care of it post-procedure, so you can maximize those results.